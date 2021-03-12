SHOW LOW — The Show Low High School Girls Stunt Team won the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Division III State Cheer and Pom Tournament on March 6 in San Tan Valley.
The Show Low Cheer team and Stunt team brought home first place division titles in the Arizona State Cheerleading tournament in February before winning at the state level this month.
The team’s February title is from the state competition run by the private sector. Their more recent, March title, is specific to the Arizona Interscholastic Association league which governs all high school competitions.
The athletic lady Cougars also won the state title in 2017.
What is Stunt Team?
The stunt team is a component of the Spiritline which encompasses all the teams, said the coaches. POM is a dance team while Show Cheer incorporates dance, cheer, tumbles and stunts.
“Stunt team is a stunt only team consisting of our best athletes with the highest mastery of stunting,” said Spirit Line Head Coach DeeAnn Moya.
The coaching trio
Coaching trio, DeeAnn Moya, Gabe Moya and Rachel Walker are ecstatic about the young athletes’ consistent performance.
“The Stunt Team has won the last six years in a row in Show Cheer and Stunt competitions,” said Coach DeeAnn Moya who has been coaching with the Show Low school district since 2010.
She accepted the head coach position in 2015, which is also when Rachel Walker took an assistant coach position.
“This has been an incredible journey for the girls that could not have been achieved without the dedication of Assistant Coaches Rachel Walker and Gabe Moya.”
Gabe Moya became an assistant coach in 2018 and has seen the young athletes master their craft through hard work and perseverance.
Coach Walker is also a Show Low High School graduate, cheer alumni and the lead choreographer for high school stunt team.
The Show Low Cheer and Show Low Stunt Teams now advance to the USA Spirit Nationals competition in late April.
