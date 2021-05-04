The Show Low Police Department got a $16,598 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that will be used to help stop speeders and take impaired drivers off of the roads.
“The grant will allow officers to enforce speed, criminal speed and aggressive driving laws, as well as purchase two new radar systems and four portable breath test systems for speed and DUI enforcement,” a news release stated. “The financial, criminal and human cost of driving impaired places a heavy burden on all involved. Increased enforcement will take place throughout the grant cycle with the goal to have officers highly visible, aggressively enforcing DUI and speed laws, removing impaired drivers from the roadway and helping to keep our highways safe for travel. ...”
Now if SLPD would just get out and ticket the idiot drivers. One rarely sees traffic enforcement in town these days.
