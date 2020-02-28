SHOW LOW — The Show Low City Council unanimously approved a $39,648 annual agreement with Global Traffic Technologies LLC (GTT) for traffic equipment and services designed to assist first responders and enhance public safety.
Show Low Police Chief Joe Shelley presented information and answered council questions on Tuesday, Feb. 18 during the regular session. The high-tech company specializes in intersection control devices for emergency vehicles such as fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances.
Devices that use Global Position System (GPS) will be installed at Show Low intersections and will be will be controlled by devices mounted on 22 Show Low police cars said Shelley. The devices work together to ensure that emergency vehicles have green lights when approaching intersections that have traffic signals.
“Quicker on-scene arrival can ensure the safety and security of citizens,” is what the GTT system promises through their technology. Reducing intersection crash rates, improved response times and decreasing liability for crashes with other motorists are also on the list of what GTT says it can do.
The newer system should improve safety for first responders and the public, according to Shelley. “These systems are better suited to our low temperatures and climate; the snow and ice can get clogged up in the cone-shaped devices currently in use.”
The Global Positioning System (GPS) software and technology work around this problem. The older devices work by emitting light that can be blocked by a buildup of snow or ice.
Show Low Police Department is also reaching out to the Department of Public Safety, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Pinetop Fire Department and Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District in an effort to share the city’s cost for the system.
“We’ve not been made aware of the technology or the contract but we are certainly interested to hear about it,” says Jim Broome, CEO of Arrowhead Fire and Medical Authority/Arrowhead Mobile Healthcare (Arrowhead provides ambulance service in Show Low, Linden and surrounding areas).
Arizona Department of Transportation may also join the partnership when it comes to installation and maintenance of the signals.
As approved, the contract will be in place until 2030 and the funding will be added to the fiscal year 2021 budget process, said Shelley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.