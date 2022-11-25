Reports from Nov. 7-13
Nov. 7
Andrew King, 46, of San Carlos was observed around 8:30 a.m. drinking alcohol at a bus stop in the 5400 block of South White Mountain Road and was cited for drinking in public. A man with the same name and age was arrested on Sept. 6 for assaulting a health care worker and arrested again on Oct. 27 for drinking in public.
Police responded to an outpatient facility along SR 260 to investigate a traffic crash and contacted Julio Rangel Galvan, 45, of Lakeside who was found to have a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court and arrested.
Near SR 260 and Evergreen, police contacted Rodney Lupe, 28, of Whiteriver who provided a false name and date of birth. Once his true identity was determined, a warrant for his arrest was found from the Show Low Justice Court. He was arrested on the warrant and charged with false reporting to police.
At the Navajo County Probation Department in the 900 block of East Deuce of Clubs, Tufhik Kokali, 58, of Show Low was arrested on probation violation warrants.
Around 4:20 p.m. Lesley Alchesay, 36, of Whiteriver and Leland Lewis, 40, of Ganado were contacted by police. Alchesay is suspected of shoplifting alcohol from Walmart, and Lewis was observed drinking at a public bus stop. They were charged accordingly.
Along SR 260 and Vacation Village, Ruben Sickler, 44, of Show Low was cited for driving on a suspended license.
Nov. 8
Around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of North White Mountain Road, Jason Thomson, 50, of Holbrook was stopped for an vehicle equipment violation and cited for driving on a suspended license.
Later that evening, Samantha Nez, 27, of Winslow was stopped for speeding near U.S. 60 and SR 77 and found to be driving on a suspended license.
Nov. 9
Matthew Schonaerts, 20, of Show Low was stopped by police near Old Linden Road And 16th Avenue and was booked on a felony warrant out of Maricopa County Superior Court.
At about 7:30 p.m., police came across a man asleep behind the wheel of a running car. Zachary Crean, 31, of Show Low admitted to taking prescription drugs. Possible charges DUI and DUI with drug metabolites in the body await lab analysis of a blood draw. If a driver has a valid prescription for medication and uses it as directed the state can’t bring a DUI drug metabolite charge, but can certainly bring a DUI if the medicine impaired the driver.
At around 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Elk Lane, police answered a call for service and arrested Elizabeth Lujan, 46, of Show Low for reportedly punching, kicking and leaving scratches and red marks on another person. Police say she has been arrested for domestic violence three times in the last 84 months, so the disorderly conduct and assault charges were charged as (aggravated) felonies.
Nov. 10
At about 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Owens, police contacted Adam Frank, 30, of Show Low who was found asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle. A warrant for a blood draw was issued and DUI charges await the lab results. Frank was also arrested on a warrant from the Show Low Justice Court.
Issac Talley, 25, of Tucson was cited for criminally speeding near U.S. 60 and 40th Avenue for reportedly traveling 76 mph in a 45 mph zone.
A few hours later near U.S. 60 and Summer Pines, Alexis Hildago, 23, of El Paso, Texas, was cited for traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph zone. Passenger Jonathan Carreon, 24, also of El Paso, was observed throwing a lighted cigarette from the vehicle and having an open container of alcohol. Charges include criminal speed for Hildago; littering and open alcohol in a vehicle against Carreon.
In the 1100 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Terrylynn Mason, 27, of Cibecue was a passenger in a vehicle and gave police a false name because she believed that there was a warrant out for her arrest. After her real identity was established it was discovered that she had no warrant out for her, but she was cited for false reporting to police.
Nov. 11
Jeremiah Kenton, 18, of Peridot reportedly entered a fenced commercial yard and was seen going through vehicles. He fled on foot, but was arrested later for burglary, a felony.
Near SR 260 and Park Pineway, Aloina Ryan, 36, of Show Low was stopped on suspicion of impaired driving. Police say she performed poorly on field sobriety tests and produced replicate samples of bodily alcohol content of .164 and .162. Charges included driving while impaired, having an alcohol level over the legal limit (.08) and extreme DUI, a limit at or over .15.
In the 900 block of West McNeil, Candi Cook, 35, of Show Low went to a person’s residence to confront someone and left a threatening note on the door. She was cited for threatening, disorderly conduct and harassment.
In the 500 block of West Deuce of Clubs, police arrested Patricio Ramos, 32 of Gamerco, New Mexico, for threatening and assault, domestic violence offense. He allegedly dragged a female by her hair, held her down with a foot to her face and threatened to shoot her.
Nov. 12
At little after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of West McNeil, police stopped a car driven by Jimmie Dicus, 69, of Show Low for a traffic infraction, The officer noted signs of alcohol impairment. Dicus performed poorly on sobriety tests and produced breath tests results of .196 and .187. He was charged with driving while impaired, having an alcohol content over the legal limit of .08 and extreme DUI, having an alcohol level at or over .15.
Around noon that day, Timothy Dahm, 23, of Show Low was observed sleeping at the wheel of a vehicle in front of a residence from which he had been trespassed. When officers responded, Dahm reportedly fled on foot but was apprehended. Suspecting impairment, officers offered tests that Dahm refused. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw and charges, if any, await test results.
In the 4400 block of South White Mountain Road, Richard Reiss, 38, of Mayer was contacted about a traffic violation and cited for driving on a suspended license. Likewise, in the 600 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Matthew Vanness, 27, of Springfield, Missouri, was approached about a traffic violation and found to have a suspended driver’s license. Finally, in the 700 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Ygnacio Delgado, 53, of Lakeside was cited for the same thing after a traffic stop.
Nov. 13
Minutes after midnight near White Mountain Road and 12th Place, Roberta Carter, 37, of Show Low was pulled over for traffic violations. An officer suspected impairment by drugs and Carter reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests as part of a “drug recognition evaluation.” Blood was drawn after a warrant issued and charges, if any, await lab analysis of the sample.
Casey Begay, 23, of Chambers was cited for criminal speeding for traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph zone in the 600 block of North Penrod.
After being pulled over for traffic violations, Robert Miranda, 38, of Show Low was found to be driving on a suspended license in the 600 block of East Deuce of Clubs, and about 12 hours later, and Joslyn Dodd, 23, of Lakeside was cited for the same thing in the 100 block of North White Mountain Road.
In the 1200 block of East Deuce of Clubs, Priscilla Armijo, 37, of Globe, and Manuel Marquez, 39, of Show Low reportedly punched each other repeatedly and were asked to leave the property there. Both were cited for assault and disorderly conduct by fighting.
This report is based on a media release by Lt. Mike Butora of the Show Low Police Department. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.