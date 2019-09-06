The Redmond Fire was reported on Tuesday afternoon. The fire is burning near the southern edge of the Salt River Wilderness Area north of Globe.
The fire has grown to approximately 100 acres, fueled by dry grass and thunderstorm winds. Smoke is visible from State Route 188, as well as US Highways 60 and 70. There are no threats near the fire.
The public is asked to avoid Forest Roads 644 and 223 to allow firefighters to safely work in the area.
Smoke will continue to be visible through the afternoon as winds increase, and communities in the area may smell smoke as the air settles down drainages at night.
