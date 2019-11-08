WHITE MOUNTAINS — Bad news: Wildfire smoke contributes to 15,000 premature deaths every year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Worse news: Expect 40,000 premature deaths per year by century’s end thanks to rising temperatures and bigger wildfires.
Wildfire smoke can cause heart attacks, asthma and lung disease, contributing to the toll of cigarettes, auto exhaust and emissions from coal-fired power plants. One study showed a 7 percent increase in heart attacks and a 2 percent increase in emergency room visits when wildfire smoke rolls into populated areas.
So does that mean the Forest Service’s plan to both repeatedly burn a million acres in Rim Country and the White Mountains will take a toll on human health?
For the past 100 years, the Forest Service devoted itself to putting out every single wildfire within 24 hours. Wildfires plunged and tree densities soared – from 50 per acre to maybe 1,000 per acre. As a result, much worse fires now appear inevitable.
Now it’s clear the forest will burn – one way or the other. Loggers can take all the big trees and cattle can eat all the grass – but the saplings and tons of downed wood on every acre will burn anyway.
Keep that in mind as we consider what to do about dangerous wildfire smoke.
That’s a lot of smoke
The US Forest Service wants to dramatically increase its use of controlled burns and managed fires to reduce the risk of town-destroying megafires. The just-released Rim Country Environmental Impact Statement for the second installment of the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative (4FRI) proposes treating almost 1.2 million acres of oak, ponderosa pine and pinyon juniper forests in Rim Country and the White Mountains. Loggers would remove most of the trees between 12 and 18 inches in diameter. But the plan then calls for repeated controlled burns to get rid of the debris left from the thinning projects as well as decades of built-up duff and wood on the ground. Some 63,000 acres would be treated with controlled burns alone.
That’s a lot of smoke.
No doubt about it: Smoke causes health problems – especially for people with underlying heart and lung problems. Studies show a significant rise in emergency room visits and premature deaths when wildfire smoke blankets areas where people live. That’s why were supposed to stay inside or even use masks to filter the invisible soot on heavy smoke days.
But here’s the real question: Will controlled burns have less impact on human health than wildfires?
Answer: Wildfires are definitely worse, according to the EIS and multiple studies.
So here’s a related question: Can we reduce the impact of prescribed burns?
Definitely. But more on that at the end of this latest series on the 4FRI environmental analysis.
Why are controlled burns better?
So what’s the evidence smoke from controlled burns will do less harm than wildfires?
For starters, the environmental analysis concluded wildfires will produce about 5,000 pounds of smoke per acre. A less intense controlled burn will produce about 3,500 pounds per acre. That’s just an average – but it means wildfires produce 43 percent more smoke per acre burned than managed fires.
Moreover, the Forest Service does controlled burns in the cool, damp spring and fall. The rules consider wind direction and air quality. So they don’t burn when the wind will blow smoke into the most populated areas – or when an inversion layer will trap smoke close to the ground.
Finally, crown fires are far more likely to spread into neighborhoods and consume homes. The plastics, metals and other substances in house fires have far more health effects than simple wood smoke, according to studies.
Granted, people living in forested communities like Payson, Alpine and Show Low will still get a good dose of smoke from nearby controlled burns. But the bigger fires have a much larger health effect, because the smoke drifts into urban areas – with millions of people.
Wildfire smoke vs.
controlled burn smoke
Lots of studies have documented the serious health risks from major fires. Far fewer studies have specifically compared uncontrolled wildfires to controlled burns.
One such study looked at the impact of smoke from different sources on kids 7-8 years old in California. The Stanford University study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology did all sorts of tests on the immune systems and lung function of children exposed to smoke – including both big wildfires and controlled burns. The researchers compared those groups to children not exposed to smoke.
They found children exposed to wildfire smoke took in more pollutants, which had a bigger impact on their immune systems and allergy response. The children exposed to smoke from controlled burns faced a lower exposure and had less response, but still more than the kids who didn’t breath in smoke at all. The wildfires produced the highest levels of nitrogen dioxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, elemental carbon, carbon monoxide and particulate matter.
The current California wildfires demonstrate the potential human health disaster posed by not reducing wildfires. The Kincade and Getty fires have consumed 80,000 acres, forced 200,000 evacuations and threatening 90,000 structures. A study by Carnegie Mellon University concluded wildfire smoke has played a role in the reversal of air pollution gains between 2016 and 2018 – although the rollback of federal air pollution regulations also contributed. The levels of fine particulates has risen by 12 percent, which statistically could result in additional 10,000 premature deaths – 40 percent of them in California, according to a report in High Country News.
A study by researchers from the University of California at Davis documented a big increase in emergency room and pharmacy visits during the 2018 wildfires in northern California that displaced 300,000 people.
However, another study by Carnegie Mellon University found little such impact from the 450,000-acre Mendocino Fire in 2018. That’s probably because the smoke didn’t drift into heavily populated areas or include chemicals from burning houses. That’s another argument suggesting controlled burns would have far less impact on human health than a rise in big wildfires.
Biomass electricity —
another kind of controlled burn
Can we do something about the smoke from prescribed burns as well?
That brings us back to the topic of burning biomass.
About half the material produced by thinning projects consists of scraps, downed wood, duff and saplings – all with no value to loggers. So far, the only way to make use of that roughly 30 tons of material per acre lies in hauling it to a biomass burning plant and turning it into electricity.
But doesn’t that just put all that smoke into the air from the biomass plant?
Not necessarily. The only biomass plant in Arizona — run by NovoPower in Snowflake — strips out about 90 percent of the chemicals and particulates in the smoke, said Brad Worsley, president of NovoPower.
That means burning biomass in a powerplant will remove tons of pollutants from the smoke of controlled burns after a thinning project.
And that could not only make the thinning projects economical, it could save lives.
However, the Arizona Corporation Commission recently decided not to require power companies to buy enough biomass-generated energy to support an estimated 50,000 acres of thinning projects annually.
The decision could cripple 4FRI. However, a narrow commission majority reasoned that electrical users in the Valley shouldn’t have to subsidize forest thinning efforts by paying an couple of dollars a month for electricity.
But hey – if the studies are right – this will give them a little extra money to cover the emergency room bill when the smoke of distant wildfires comes rolling into town.
(3) comments
Smoke kills. Your studies stated wildfire smoke is worse than controlled burns, but didn't take into account that controlled burns cause smoke for many months where a wildfire is a much shorter time frame. Now the FS proposes to drastically increase controlled burns, which equals more smoke deaths. This is insanity! Stop killing us with smoke, Cut and thin areas around towns to form a barrier. Chip the small stuff and use for mulch. There is no need to burn the forest and kill people. The studies show smoke from managed fires kills, so everytime the FS lights a controlled burns or let's a wildfire burn instead if putting it out, they are willfully and knowingly killing people. Now is the time for a class action lawsuits if the FS keeps these burn and willfully kill policies. Planned, premeditated fires causing death and suffering of people like we are a problem with no value instead of a human life. I am so appalled that any person could light that match when they know people will greatly suffer and some will die. All the proburn propaganda can't hide the fact that you are willfully killing people with each burn and you know it.
What a load of poo. Too much burning going on. And they do not give a hoot about the winds or air quality. Come on out to Vernon, the direct hit of all the smoke due to the prevailing SW winds.
The tragic number killed in the Vietnam War from 1955 to 1975 totaled 60,000 in those 20 years. Now we’re talking about 15,000 to 40,000 deaths PER YEAR from smoke. We should not assume, whether from wildfires or controlled burns, that we must simply allow that many deaths.
No one treatment plan is right for every area, but it’s time for people to quit listening to the “false dilemma” pitch and insist on non-polluting methods, including: fire breaks; mechanical removal; mowing or cutting; targeted grazing, including goats for ladder fuels (our neighbors had goats and they are fun to watch); using or creating new technology that can use waste wood for activated carbon, wood fiber to strengthen certain plastics, or any other creative methods; chipping and leaving the biomass in place, which has benefits to the soil. There are many types of machines that do this latter quickly and efficiently.
