SNOWFLAKE & TAYLOR — As communities across the White Mountains have ramped up their responses to the coronavirus in order to protect public health, the Town of Snowflake has also put an emergency declaration in place.
On Friday March 20, the Town of Snowflake held a meeting to consider the emergency declaration — the only thing on the agenda. The declaration was approved by the council and signed by Mayor Lynn Johnson. Johnson has the power to “govern by proclamation” during the emergency.
The proclamation also urges businesses to “follow the protocols of public health officials and the Governor of Arizona.”
The Town of Snowflake also closed the public library and the town hall. Residents can make an appointment to visit with staff at the town hall as needed by calling (928) 536-7103. Utility bill payments can also be made by calling the number. The library will offer service for those who want to request and drop off materials.
According to Taylor Town Manager, Gus Lundberg, the town “has taken precautions to limit gatherings,” and may address an emergency declaration at their regular meeting scheduled for April 2. Recreation activities for the two towns, coordinated by Taylor, have been discontinued at this time according to a town staffer in Snowflake.
