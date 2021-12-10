SNOWFLAKE — The minutes of the Snowflake town council meeting, held Oct. 5, were approved at the Nov. 2 council meeting.
Among the agenda items was a resolution (2021-09) to change the name of ‘W 17th N’ to Amor Lane. There was a short discussion about changing the name, so it would be easier to find. The motion passed unanimously. Another discussion item, presented by council member/town manager, Joseph Jarvis, asked the council to consider staff bringing in an ordinance for the increase of the “purchasing agent authority.”
Jarvis explained that the Town of Taylor has a limit of $50,000, every community has their own requirements and they are varied. Jarvis said, “$50,000 is not a hard number, just asking for the council’s consideration for an increase.”
Council member Byron Lewis said they’ve had success by doing things this way, adding that this would be a policy that would outlast any individuals here now. Vice Mayor Kerry Ballard stated that he would prefer something like $30,000. Council member Allison Perkins thinks it would need to be a higher amount like the $50,000, so that the council doesn’t have to approve every vehicle. Council member Cory Johnson said he feels that $50k is a valid number.
Council members Bob Flake and Greg Brimhall agreed with $50k figure. Johnson said they have heard from members of the public that have expressed that the town hire staff to manage things like this. Snowflake Police Chief Martin expressed that his most recent vehicle purchases have been for $48k.
Jarvis stated that he will bring an ordinance for consideration to the next council meeting.
In a discussion item referencing the Planning and Zoning commission work session, Jarvis stated that the Planning and Zoning Commission will be presenting items for the Council’s review at future meetings. Ballard asked if they are going to be having a work session with Planning and Zoning. Jarvis responded and said “that is something to consider.”
A motion was presented by Johnson to approve the purchase of a backhoe. The motion passed unanimously. In the council member reports segment of the meeting, Vice Mayor Ballard explained that he has been working with the Senior Center, which is having issues keeping staff and they are always looking for volunteers. Brimhall told the council that the Heritage Foundation rummage sale is coming up.
Lewis shared that the Senior Center needed help with some siding. Pastor Marshall and Bishop Ervien will be working together to help them. Lewis added that some groups are getting together to make charity baskets for refugees.
Mayor Lynn Johnson reported on the follow-up to the flooding of Silver Creek this summer. Johnson said “the town feels like it is prudent to clean out the area of the creek near the backstreet and remove some growth from the bridge and nearby.” When asking for money from other entities he met some resistance and would like to have this subject on a future work session, adding that he appreciates the volunteers that helped during the flooding and he appreciates the council members and staff for the work they do outside the meetings for service to the town.
In the town manager’s report, Jarvis said that staff is working diligently on a number of projects to help with flooding issues around town.
The Taylor Town Council meeting minutes of Oct. 7, were approved at the Nov. 4 council meeting. Among the discussion/action items from the October meeting was a report from public hearing that was held regarding a Zone Change Request for Parcel 205-32- 123 at 1451 W. Papermill Road, for AG-1 Single Family Residential Use.
A motion was made by Councilman Baldwin to approve the zone change request with the following stipulations — AG-1 zone, one year to construct or reverts to commercial zone and one RV allowed during construction. This was seconded by Councilman Neff. The motion carried 6-0.
Another discussion and action item regarding the acceptance of an offer to purchase parcel 205-14-006H, located in the Business Park was presented. A motion was made by Councilman Hancock to continue discussions and have a contract brought back to Council; this was seconded by Councilman Neff. The motion carried 6-0. Town manager Lundberg asked for a discussion and action regarding an “Intergovernmental Agreement” with Navajo County Flood Control District for a contribution of funds for the Pinedale Wash Flood Control Project.
A motion was made by Councilwoman Cosper to approve the ‘Intergovernmental Agreement’ with Navajo County Flood Control District, it was seconded by Councilman Baldwin. The motion carried 6-0.
