SNOWFLAKE/TAYLOR — The Taylor town council held their regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 9.
The minutes were approved at the Oct. 7 meeting. The agenda included a discussion regarding recommended utility and other town fees rate increases. The Taylor town council will consider adopting new sales tax rates and amending the tax code options for the town. Taylor town manager Gus Lundberg said “there are no water fee increases. This is strictly on wastewater or sewer. The only thing we’re changing now is the $250 cap on commercial businesses, we’re removing that cap. We previously were charging $4.25 per 1,000 gallons for commercial sewer. We’re reducing that to $2.50. But we’re removing the $250 cap on those commercial sewer customers.”
Lundberg went on to explain that they’re not modifying any water usage fees.
“The only thing on water that changed was construction meter charges and deposits for companies that come in to get a meter that goes on to a fire hydrant to fill up water trucks during a construction project. We were charging $2.50 per 1,000 gallons, that’s not changing. But we would like to establish a deposit requirement, that would be basically about the price of the meter itself, just in case there was damage to it, or was never returned. So there’s a $1300 construction deposit, and a $200 monthly rental fee, which includes 10,000 gallons of water, then anything beyond 10,000 gallons of water that they use during that month, they’ll be charged $2.50 per 1000 gallons,” he said.
Lundberg said there was also talk about a sales tax increase to help provide more funding for public services.
“We will have much more discussion on this. We have talked about it for some time amongst the council and workshops, but not had anything formal. We even did have a joint work session with the town of Snowflake, probably a year ago, talking about the fact that aside from Show Low, the towns of Taylor and Snowflake are the only ones in Navajo and Apache county that are at 2%. Again, with the exception of Show Low who is in a completely different ballgame. They bring in about four to five times the amount of sales that we do, combined. We’ve analyzed our sales tax rate of 2% , to not only the municipalities that are in our region here, but across the state. Our public safety is really the intent.”
Our police and fire departments are both shared with the town of Snowflake. Looking at calls for service and the amount of employees that we have full time to set up the service, we are extremely behind the eight ball and so that’s a big part of the sales tax discussion. But there are other things such as our town’s effort to re-establish and bring back our community swimming pool,” he said.
A copy of the report explaining the change is available for review during business hours at the town clerk’s office, 425 Papermill Road, Taylor. A public hearing on this topic will be held on Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. The public is encouraged to attend.
In Snowflake town council news, on Oct. 7, there was an ordinance amending Title 9 Chapter 1 “building code; permits” and adopting by reference adding section 4 “building codes adopted by reference” and section 5 “amendments”. The town of Snowflake will require that construction be completed in a manner to meet the 2018 international building code. This applies to all new construction and remodeling that is issued a permit on or after 10/7/21. This change was approved by the town council on Sept. 7.
If you have questions, call Scott Allen, building official at 928-536-7103 ext. 232.
In background information, at the Aug. 3 council meeting, building official Scott Allen presented the ordinance to update the building codes. The international building codes are updated according to what is learned over time for safety and better construction. The 2018 code deals with medical marijuana facilities, so this will also help address issues that may come up with the facilities in the area. The fee schedule is currently on a 24-year-old fee schedule, which will raise the fees for permits and licenses, putting Snowflake on the same level with Taylor. This will allow Snowflake to have more building safety.
In addition, Vice Mayor Kerry Ballard was recognized by Chris Fetzer, the executive director of NACOG, for his many years of service with them. Assistant Town Manager Joseph Jarvis presented Mayor Lynn Johnson with a 12-year council service award from the Arizona League of Cities and Towns.
The town of Snowflake needs your input! Comments and suggestions can be sent to gpupdate@ci.snowflake.az.us. To take the public survey online go to https://ci.snowflake.az.us — click on the community info tab and choose ‘General Plan Update’, then choose ‘general plan public survey’.
(2) comments
It's really disappointing that Snowflake lies to some of us about what they plan to do. For example, I have been complaining about my $80 a month water bill for a single person in a two bedroom house for eight years. I was promised by the town manager two years ago that they would look into making the water bill more fair for single people. Apparently they don't care too much about my issues with their billing. I am not LDS and I don't have a huge family but I still have a say.
If Taylor hadn't been in such a hurry to shell out $750K for worthless land - er, Industrial Park - maybe they wouldn't be in such a bind financially.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.