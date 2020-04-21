Snowflake Carriage House, Keeping Seniors Safe

SNOWFLAKE – Things are a little different this month than they were two months ago at the Carriage House on West Garden Lane, a retirement and assisted living facility. On Sunday, Feb. 2 the residents had a Super Bowl party. This month, due to COVID-19, the staff is working overtime to find new ways to entertain its residents as they endeavor to help them deal with their feelings of isolation as they quarantine them from the outside world for their own safety.
The data from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) continues to show that the highest reported numbers for the virus are among the 20 to 44 age group, not the 65 plus group. But individuals 65 and older are the most likely to die from the disease; 137 of the of the 187 total deaths (reported as of Monday) in Arizona occurred in people 65 and older.
It is well documented that immunity wanes as we age. The pandemic has caused the CDC to issue strict policies and procedures for nursing homes and assisted living facilities to protect this vulnerable population. The guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/novel-coronavirus-2019-Nursing-Homes-Preparedness-Checklist_3_13.pdf) are eight pages long and the staff at the Carriage House is adjusting to the new regimen.
“We are definitely spending this time learning and training staff on new routines with the new requirements and policies and procedures put in place for assisted living,” said Manager Rhea Matyas.
Each day before staff begin work, their temperature is taken before they enter the facility to ensure they do not have a fever. Then they do something owner Patti Matyas calls the “canary flutter,” a term used by her mother which meant a quick wash in lieu of a shower. Employees wash any areas of skin that is exposed, including their faces. Staff wear gloves – sometimes even two pair, depending on the situation- and each member has their own bottle of sanitizer they carry with them and use between rooms.
“Gloves (are) for daily routines,” said Rhea. “We did try employees wearing masks, unfortunately with (some of) our residents having dementia and (being) hard of hearing they were having difficulty understanding us. So, we are currently not wearing masks. Our residents may wear masks if they wish; we are not forcing them to wear them.”
Rhea said that this is the time of year, even though it is still a bit chilly, that residents — and herself — want to be outside to enjoy the beautiful weather, and not being able to do so makes it harder.
“We play basketball with hoops on the floor and soft balls,” explained Rhea. “Always a hoot especially when some of our residents are better than we are at making baskets. Also, swatting balloons with fly swatters is a lot of fun. We watch exercise videos so we get movement of legs and arms. And, of course walking all around the inside of our building is a popular activity with several.
“We like to play games and put puzzles together in our puzzle room. We color and do crafts. We make cards for the military and this last Easter our residents made Easter cards for the residents of another assisted living in the area.”
Residents often live for visits from friends and family but adjustments had to be made early on when the pandemic hit to keep anyone from bringing the virus indoors.
Though they sent out a letter to the families of residents, Patti said that one lady arrived from a distance and they could not let her in. They explained they had sent an email to all the families regarding the situation but the lady confessed she had not read her email. Nonetheless, they found a way to accommodate her — through a window.
“Daughter on the outside and mother on the inside,” explained Rhea. “We do phone calls of course and video calls. I’ve even sent pictures of residents to family via text.”
“This is a difficult time for everyone but especially for those who don’t understand the situation and why they are not getting visitors. Our caregivers and support staff at the Carriage House are doing an excellent job at making every day the best it can be.”
The Carriage House has a Facebook page which it uses for informational purposes and photos. An April 5 post made by Chief Operating Officer Samuel Matyas made it clear how the Carriage House is dealing with COVID-19, and the importance of caring for its 23 staff and 30 residents:
“We will continue to work hard to keep our residents & team members healthy and out of our already maxed out critical care hospitals & SNF (skilled nursing facility) beds.”
‘The staff in the senior care homes aren’t fighting the same battle that the nurses and the doctors who are bravely fighting against COVID-19 are. Our battle looks a lot different. We’re fighting to protect our residents from the outside world. We’re fighting against depression and loneliness. We are fighting boredom and confusion caused by dementia. We are fighting frustration of family members not being able to visit and families who feel disconnected and fear for their loved one. So until this crisis is over, we will dress up in silly costumes and dance down halls, we will give comforting words and do our best to create fun activities that can be done safely. We will hold the iPads so loved ones can see their elderly parent who is unable to communicate and reassure them everything is okay. We will put on smiles even when our heads are pounding and we are fighting worry ourselves. We will do what we can to make sure the outside world stays “outside” and our residents stay safe.’ (Author Unknown)
The Carriage House, a family owned business, opened in 1994 in Snowflake by Larry and Patti Matyas. Larry died in 2012 and his wife Patti continues to have limited involvement in the facility. Their son Samuel is COO and his wife Rhea is the manager in charge of the day-to-day operations.
More information on the Carriage House can be found at www.snowflakecarriagehouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.