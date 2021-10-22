SNOWFLAKE — This year was Snowflake's 21st annual Harvest Fest at Pioneer Park.
Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce office assistant Richelle Andersen said the Oct. 9 event attracted more visitors and vendors than last year. Nearly 35 arts and crafts booths and food vendors were on hand, along with entertainment and activities for kids in the game zone. Horse drawn wagon rides to the Willis family farm pumpkin patch and corn maze brought smiles to the young and old.
In the game zone area, businesses, organizations and individuals set up booths. The chamber asked them to come up with a little carnival game that the kids could play. Each of the companies that do that gave out inexpensive prizes for doing these games. There was also a scavenger hunt.
This year, Andersen said they had about 33-34 vendors, adding that's about the average that is usually at this particular event, although there were a few more food vendors than last year. Andersen commented that it's always hard to say how many people attended, because there's really no easy way to count. As far as just the game zone tickets, just under 300 were sold, but then there were a lot of people that came through that didn't do the game zone kit for the kids or they just came through to look.
The pumpkin pie eating contest was a big hit with the younger crowd, the adults, not so much. The contest was divided into age groups — six and seven year olds, eight to nine year olds and on up. Anderson said they did try to get some adults to do it, but this year they didn't get adults interested in wearing a pumpkin pie mustache. The youngest group had a few more participate than the older groups.
In other chamber news, Andersen said the chamber has seen an increase in calls from folks wanting more information about the area. She said that on average, they get maybe four or five per week, either phone calls, or people just coming into the office looking for information about relocating that they're here to look around and see if they can find property.
It's picked up a lot this past year, compared to previous years. There's a lot of people wanting to move to this area. We used to get a lot Californians asking about our communities, even more so now. Also, we are seeing people from other parts of the state, Tucson or Flagstaff, where they're feeling that maybe things in those areas are heading in a different direction than what they like, and they think that this area would be fit more in with their values or whatever.
The chamber offers a relocation packet. Included is a community profile for Snowflake and Taylor that the state puts together, which gives roughly the population, average climate and pictures of larger employers in the area. We include a couple of real estate magazines and brochures of real estate companies, and information about the area, like things to do and information on chamber members and restaurants or utility services that are available.
The chamber has had a lot of inquiries over the summer. Some of them have been people that have already recently moved here. Some are checking out various parts of the state or just even the White Mountain area. There's definitely been an upswing this year, as far as how many people have been coming in.
The Monster Bash Awards and Dinner Auction is on October 28. Ballots are sent to chamber members to nominate either a nonprofit of the year, a large medium or small business of the year and a businessman and businesswoman of the year. Since the fundraiser has been combined in with awards banquet, we get donated items, large and small. For the bigger items, we do a live auction, with an auctioneer that can take the bids and auction them off.
Then they will have more like a Chinese auction for the smaller items. After that, there is the dinner. Since this will be Halloween time, chamber members can come dressed in their favorite costume and join in a costume contest. Monster Bash is open to the public as well. Tickets are $20. Chainsaw Raffle tickets are also $20. Both can be purchased at the chamber. It is preferred that the Monster Bash tickets be purchased ahead of time; however, they can be purchased at the door.
A monthly 'Lunch and Learn' is held for chamber members and anybody can attend. Generally it's for chamber members or for people that are interested in starting a business in the area or want to learn more about the chamber and what the towns of Snowflake and Taylor have to offer.
To reach the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce executive director Charlotte Hatch, call (928) 536-4331, Monday through Friday from 10am to 2pm.
