SNOWFLAKE — Assistant Town Manager Joe Jarvis explained that due to last year’s unique rain events, the amount of water that came down undermined Millet Swale, causing it to ultimately fail.
“There were some properties that were impacted by the water, but it was not nearly as bad as some had anticipated,” Jarvis said. “They call it Millet Swale rather than a dam. Its function was holding back filled in water; it’s not a dam.
“Silver Creek was accepting water from a variety of different locations during those rain events and with Millet Swale failing, additional water was dropped into Silver Creek. Silver Creek is pulled from a variety of different locations before it gets into the canyon, off to the side of Highway 77, on the way to Woodruff. It’s collecting water from a variety of locations up in the White Mountains.”
As you may recall, both Snowflake and Taylor closed down parts of their roads because of inundation of water. Neither Snowflake, Taylor nor the Arizona Department of Transportation reported significant damage to their structures. Silver Creek flows under a small bridge just east of Highway 77 on Main Street.
“The town of Snowflake, through their general fund dollars, has been able to pay for clearing out and improving the bank of Silver Creek,” Jarvis said. “It is connected with a FEMA grant that the town of Snowflake had previously secured, well before the issues of last year. On the south side of the road, there is an open ditch and that open ditch collects water from a variety of areas including First East Street. The plan is to replace that open ditch with a pipe, which will take the water down to the Silver Creek.
“We believe that’s going to be an improvement on that area, because right now that’s an open ditch. There’s a guardrail there to help keep cars from falling in it. The pipes will be easier to maintain, and it gives Snowflake some more flexibility if they want to expand the road. The town, with its general fund dollars, hired the contractor to dig up and create those new berms, remove a lot of trees and debris that were on the north side of the highway.”
The town of Snowflake is going to ask the Navajo County Flood Control District for more funding. The Navajo County Flood Control District is a flood district covering a large portion of Navajo County. Anyone who owns property within that district is paying property taxes to it. The district can then use its funds to address flooding concerns and issues within its jurisdiction.
“So, Snowflake has requested additional funds from the Navajo County Flood District,” Jarvis said. “The town of Snowflake is using its own money, not grant money, to clean out other portions of Silver Creek. Snowflake is not the only entity that has an interest in Silver Creek. The town of Taylor and the Silver Creek Flood Control District, a separate entity, also have an interest in Silver Creek.”
Recently, the Silver Creek Flood Control District board membership changed. The board membership directed and hired professionals to assist with applying for and securing federal grants to resolve or to respond to the failure of Millet Swale. At its last board public meeting, the panel discussed the need for cleaning out major sections of Silver Creek in order to improve the movement of water and to minimize potential flooding along the creek.
“I actually just got hired as their administrative person at their last meeting. I had submitted my proposal for their consideration and they accepted my offer,” Jarvis said. “This board is focused on improving Millet Swale and securing funding from the state and federal government, in order to leverage their funds, to improve the situation along Silver Creek. The next meeting is March 24 at Taylor Town Hall.”
Jarvis wanted to everyone to understand that the board of Silver Creek Flood Control District, the town councils of Taylor and Snowflake and their staff, are acutely aware of the challenges that residents experienced last year because of the creek rising.
“Each of the entities within its own jurisdiction and authority are taking steps in order to address what we experienced last year. We’re a small community. We need everyone on board to protect everybody’s property, livestock and businesses,” said Jarvis.
