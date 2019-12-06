BOSTON, MA—Ken Oates, a Mentor—or host home provider—with Arizona MENTOR, who lives in Snowflake, was recently honored with The MENTOR Network’s Ripple of Hope Award for the positive impact he has made on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The 15th annual Ripple of Hope Awards ceremony in Boston recognized The MENTOR Network’s most exceptional employees and independent contractors for their passion, energy, skill, and ability to create a “ripple of hope” that will leave a legacy of compassion and caring for others to follow. Oates was one of nine recipients from around the country honored with the award.
Oates found his passion for supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities while volunteering with Dream Catchers, an equestrian program for individuals with special needs in rural northern Arizona. His first introduction to Dream Catchers was on a visit as a favor to a friend to fix one of the program’s tractors. That same day, he met the two men supported by Arizona MENTOR who eventually moved into his home. That was 10 years ago.
Over the years, the two men Oates opened his home to have grown tremendously in their self-care, independence and ability to deal with challenges that may arise as a result of their disabilities.
Arizona MENTOR is part of The MENTOR Network, a national network of local health and human services providers. In the Arizona MENTOR’s Host Home program, adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities live in private family homes with dedicated caregivers called Mentors, like Oates. Oates and other Mentors are their teachers, advocates and family to the individuals they welcome into their homes.
“The environment that Ken provides to the individuals he’s welcomed into his home is one that promotes independence and education, as well as one that is safe and fun,” said Cyndi Irving, program services clinical coordinator at Arizona MENTOR and Oates’ nominator.
During the Ripple of Hope Award ceremony, Denis Holler, The MENTOR Network’s Chief Financial Officer remarked: “The last decade has been a time of family building in Oates’ three-bedroom home. At an elevation of 6,000 feet, on 20 acres 15 miles outside of town, he has taught Thomas and Robbie how to cook, clean, and keep track of their bills. They write their own checks. They follow their own recipes. They do their own laundry. Every year, the three men assess what skills they want to work on. Grilling is now at the top of the list.”
Arizona MENTOR has been providing quality of life-enhancing services to individuals and families in the Grand Canyon State since 1995. Throughout its history, it has worked to develop creative, cost-effective solutions to meet the needs of the people it serves in community-based settings. Its programs and supports empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to learn, grow and thrive in the communities that they call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.