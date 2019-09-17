SNOWFLAKE — Navajo County has an option on the ballot for County Treasurer in the 2020 election. Angela Sadler of Snowflake, has announced her candidacy for Navajo County Treasurer.
Angela comes with a plethora of knowledge and experience. She brings 25 years of experience in accounting, management, secretarial, and budgeting. Angela was the Secretary for the Navajo County Republican Committee from 2014 to 2016, and believes in conservative Republican values. Rep. Walt Blackman said he appreciates Angela for stepping up and giving citizens options on the ballot.
Angela Sadler was born in Chicago, Illinois, and relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, in 2000. She is a former corrections officer and is married with 10 children. Angela moved to Navajo County in 2014, and hit the ground, volunteering and helping with the Navajo County Republican Committee, and helping conservative candidates.
Angela’s passion for American values and integrity go a long way. Her campign slogan, “You can count on me” reflects her dependability, honesty, and integrity. Angela is committed to be compliant to the laws, and transparent. She is looking forward to supporting the White Mountain’s financial concerns.
Nice that someone will be running on the Republican side for a change. Get some new blood in there. Change is a good thing. Nepotism will be gone if she gets into office. Seem also to be well qualified for the elected official position.
