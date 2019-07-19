SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Town Council unanimously approved a $10.5 million a tentative budget for the Fiscal 2019-2020, a roughly 5 percent increase over this year.
Total spending will rise $554,484, mostly to cover rising salaries and benefits.
Projected revenues will rise only slightly in both the general fund and the various special revenue funds.
However, the town will still have a cushion, since this year spending came in about $2.3 less than the official, adopted budget.
Town Manager Brian Richards explained the town will now publish the budget and hold an Aug. 6 public hearting before the council approves the final budget.
The council can’t increase the tentative budget without a declaration of emergency. Similarly, department managers can exceed a line item budget amount but not the total departmental budget without council approval.
Richards provided an update on Capital Projects:
• The Northern Solution awarded by FEMA for the 3,400-foot flood control channel, spillway, crossing with culverts is currently under construction and expected to be completed in December.
• The Fire Station High School FEMA grant for the detention basin on 5th South, water redirect structure on 2nd west and other flood control measures are in the design phase with plans for the town to provide the labor and equipment and contract bid with an expected completion date of December 2020.
• Snowflake Boulevard Overlay by ADOT for the 3-inch mill and overlay for approximately 1.5 miles on Snowflake Boulevard East is out to bid and expected to be completed this fall.
• Taylor Jr. High ADOT grant for the curb and gutter, sidewalks and decorative lighting from the Jr. High to the Town of Taylor is in the design phase and expected completion is the Summer of 2021.
• An ADOT grant has been awarded, but is awaiting an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) for project for SR 277 and Frontier Drive for turn lanes and acceleration lanes on SR 77 west of Frontier Drive;
• The Centennial Community Development Block Grant has been awarded, but is also awaiting the IGA for a 6-inch water line from McLaws Road along Centennial to 19th South, using town labor and equipment, with an estimated completion for the Spring 2020.
All the foregoing grant projects have been awarded. A SR 277 Reinforced Concrete Pipe (RCP) grant has been applied for with FEMA for RCP from 1st East to Silver Creek on the South side of SR 277. It is currently in the competitive process phase with no expected completion date at this time.
The grant awards expected total $2.4 million with a total match requirement from the town of $368,579.
Log In
