Snowflake's vice mayor recognized for service

SNOWFLAKE — Recognizing service of mayors and council members who have served their communities is an annual event at the Arizona League of Cities and Towns conference each year. Vice Mayor Kerry Ballard was one of only two elected officials in the state who received an award for 24 years of service. The award was presented during the Legislative and Service Award Luncheon held Thursday, Aug. 22 in Tucson.
Ballard’s life reads like a Who’s Who for dedication to his native town of Snowflake. For 28 years he was an educator with the Snowflake School District while also serving on the Snowflake Fire Department and numerous community committees. He has served on the Snowflake Town Council as mayor, vice-mayor and councilor.
Former Snowflake Mayor Ray Caldwell encouraged Ballard to become involved in community government many years ago. Today Ballard is grateful he followed Caldwell’s advice. He believes that having served in the various roles on the council he is better able to assist in the decision-making process on issues facing the community today, based on the knowledge and insight he has gleaned from past experiences.
Ballard stated, “I am grateful to the people of Snowflake for their support.”
