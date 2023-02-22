From left, Clyde Roundtree, Scott Roundtree (holding Camden Roundtree), Cindy Roundtree, Steven Schnieder and Brandon Martin stand at the M&Ms-themed casket on Feb. 18 at Mary Ester Stocks Martin Gaily’s funeral behind Love Lake Chapel in Taylor.
Mary Ester Stocks Martin Gaily was buried on Feb. 18 in a M&M-inspired casket. Her son, Thomas Martin, said she had chosen and approved the final design, saying, “She told me, ‘The only thing sad about me dying is that I won’t be able to see everyone’s faces when they see the casket.’ She did everything with a smile."
Mary Ester Stocks Martin Gaily sewed the lining for her M&M themed casket herself. Her son Thomas Martin, who constructed the casket, said Gaily's only additional request was extra padding underneath where she would be lying to ensure she was "as comfortable as she could be."
Mary Ester Stocks Martin Gaily's favorite color was blue, thus the color of her M&M-inspired casket, pictured here nearing its final completion. The casket's maker, Thomas Martin, said the casket was built with closed eyes and crossed arms to not only show respect, but because the opposite would have been "a little creepy."
After the recent passing of a retired Snowflake teacher, her family has gone viral for the uniquely sweet display of affection they showed in memorializing her, her accomplishments and her reputation as “Ms. M&Ms.”
Mary Ester Stocks Martin Gaily, born April 29, 1936, died on Feb. 2, almost three months shy of what would have been her 87th birthday. Gaily was a mother to six children (two of whom died) and had 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren (two of whom died) and three great-great-grandchildren.
“She was a schoolteacher in Snowflake for 30 years (and) taught swimming there for 28 years,” said Gaily’s son Thomas Martin. “She made her own way. She worked two jobs my entire life. She put herself through college with six children.
“When she was done, we figured she taught about 5,000 kids in school and a couple thousand more in swimming. Everybody knows her. She was easy to love and had a great sense of humor, which is basically how the whole ‘M&Ms’ thing got started.”
When Gaily started teaching, she went by her maiden name, Mary Martin, which earned her a reputation as “Mrs. M&M” among the students. Martin said, “The kids started making it into a joke, giving her candy or figurines that were based on M&Ms.
“My mother eventually had memorabilia from all over, from family members or friends, students, other faculty and parents. Before she passed, she had a room in her house filled, floor to ceiling, with M&M memorabilia.”
In Martin’s words, Gaily was “never one to ‘last-minute’ a project, even funerals,” so discussions began in 2020 about what kind of casket she would like to be buried in. Martin works as a casket manufacturer in Tucson.
Initially, Martin proposed a traditional casket with a “flamboyant” flair recognizing Gaily’s love for M&Ms. He then proposed a casket shaped as an M&M, “as a total, complete joke and she said, ‘Yeah, yeah, a big M&M! That’s what I want.’”
The pair then worked in secret to design and build a casket inspired by the design of the M&M mascots, which took about 300 hours to complete, specifically because it was entirely hand carved from wood.
Martin said her only additional request was to add extra padding underneath where she would be lying. After being disguised in Gaily’s home as a table so as not to ruin the “surprise,” the casket was unveiled to her family at her viewing, held two weeks after her death.
The casket resembles a blue (Gaily’s favorite color) version of the traditionally yellow peanut M&M character, with closed eyes and gloved hands folded above the waist. Below the hands are 50 smaller M&Ms, each displaying the name of one of Gaily’s blood relatives.
“It wasn’t a slight on anyone else related to her,” Martin said. “It’s not to say that she didn’t love her extended family and their extended families; we just wanted to memorialize her bloodline with the space we had available. If we would have been able to list everyone she affected, we’d have to cut down a lot of trees.”
On. Feb. 19, Scott Roundtree, Martin’s nephew and Gaily’s grandchild, posted a video of the funeral displaying Gaily’s casket on TikTok. In the caption, Roundtree said, “Grandma, my (heart). You can now rest peacefully. I love you. P.S. You were right, we all loved your casket.”
By Tuesday, the video had drawn over 4 million views on the social media site. Over the following 24 hours, it would grow to just shy of 8 million views, receiving over 15,000 comments. A similar post on Facebook drew the attention of 25,000 more people, garnering more than 3,000 comments.
Since Monday, the story has been featured on the Esquire Middle East and Delish websites, which were eventually distributed through Yahoo News and AOL News. Lisa Richardson, Martin’s wife, took to Twitter to say, “Thank you for sharing. We will miss her. She was fun right to the end.”
While most comments speak to the unique aspects of her burial in a positive way, the casket also drew criticism for being “disrespectful,” “insensitive of obesity” and “in poor taste,” according to a few dissenters on TikTok.
“It’s mostly been good, and the bad comments don’t even matter,” Martin said. “Anyone who knew my mother, her sense of humor and that she loved the idea. She wanted people to ask, “Do we laugh or do we cry?’ and she would have told you, ‘Both!’
“She did everything with a smile, and she was herself until the very end. She was an amazing mother, loved by her family. I’m just glad she’s being remembered.”
