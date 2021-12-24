SNOWFLAKE — According to the town of Snowflake’s General Plan Draft 1, dated Nov. 1, the plan serves as the foundation to direct growth within the town’s planning boundary in a manner consistent with the community’s vision that is sustainable and comprehensive to all departments and workings in the town.
The purpose is for the General Plan to be utilized often by not only the Town Council but also by town staff in their daily workings to guide future decisions about growth and annexation while balancing economic development and town resources.
The General Plan provides the basis for future development, redevelopment and preservation while supporting the vision desired by the community. The plan includes the vision, goals and policy ideals identified during the public participation process and supported by the analysis of opportunities and constraints in the Background and Existing Conditions Report.
Under state law, many actions on private land development such as rezoning, subdivisions, master plans, public agency projects and other decisions must be consistent with the General Plan. The goals and policies set forth in this General Plan shall be applied in a manner to ensure their conformance and enact the community’s long-term vision of the town of Snowflake.
The town of Snowflake began the General Plan update process in April.
Public involvement in the planning process is fundamental to the town of Snowflake.
The state statute 9-461.06 requires municipalities to adopt written public engagement procedures that provide early and continuous public participation in the development and major amendment of general plans from all geographic, ethnic and economic areas of the municipality. In compliance with ARS 9-461.06, the town of Snowflake General Plan Public Participation Plan (PPP) was adopted on May 4.
Snowflake Town Manager Joe Jarvis said, “The General Plan is a guiding policy that elected officials can use to help them make good policy decisions.”
A 21-question public survey was created and put online for 60 days. The survey asked for the public’s opinion on a variety of topics by answering yes, no or not sure. Among the questions was “Do you feel that there are opportunities for the town of Snowflake to improve?” Nearly 100% of respondents responded “yes.”
Another survey question asked if residents would be willing to pay more in fees or taxes for the town to acquire open space or more recreational properties for residents to enjoy. A little over 60% responded “yes.”
When the survey asked if there is enough housing availability in the town of Snowflake, just over 80% of the respondents answered a resounding “no.”
Another question of interest was, “What outdoor recreational activities would you like to see more of in town?”
The responses included wanting a recreational facility with a full-size indoor pool, a rock-climbing wall, a meeting room and a gym.
Another respondent suggested that the town’s parks have better lighting for nighttime activities and not close early.
One person recommended that a paved, landscaped pathway be made that would accommodate walkers and wheelchairs. A pickleball court and ATV trails were also mentioned as activities.
Other survey questions included:
• Do you feel there are areas in or around the town for the town to expand?
• Do you feel the town of Snowflake should remain the same in the next 10-20 years?
• Do you feel saving open-space areas should be a priority?
• Do you utilize the public-recreation areas in town?
• Do you feel there are enough transportation methods in town to get around?
• Would you like to see more non-vehicular connections within Snowflake?
• Would you feel safe walking or biking to a store from your home along the existing roads, sidewalks and trails?
• Do you feel the existing roadways in town are empty, too busy or utilized just enough?
• Do you feel there are enough housing options for seniors 65 and older?
• Do you think there are enough housing options for families?
• Does the town of Snowflake have enough retail options for shopping, restaurants and other services?
Jarvis said, “For a town that has just over 6,200 people, the survey only represents less than 200 respondents. It’s a representation of what those people have said. But, is it a representation of 100% of the community? I don’t have an answer for that. The public is invited to review the plan so they can provide comments. The General Plan Draft is available at the Town Hall, on our website at ci.snowflake.az.us and at the Snowflake library.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the plan for adoption on Jan. 11.
The Town Council will consider the plan for adoption on Feb. 1.
The public is invited to share their comments during either of these meetings or submit their comments to staff at Town Hall during operational hours.
