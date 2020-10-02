SHOW LOW — Property owners, renters and business owners in downtown Show Low want to know what exactly is underneath the soil at 180 North 11th Street and 1040 East Hall Street in Show Low. The city of Show Low has been working with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) for almost a year to answer that very question.
More than 10 black barrels with labels are sitting on the property. The barrels contain soil samples for testing by the ADEQ.
At one time the property was home to a Woody’s (Chevron) gas station. The ADEQ is involved in testing for soil or water contamination. This is called an environmental site assessment. According to the ADEQ, it is standard procedure for locations where gas stations were located.
The Woody’s property was used as a bulk fuel facility for several decades.
This is the third assessment of the property over the years, according to an email from the ADEQ in January. The Independent published a story at that time, when the first round of soil tests were underway.
The ADEQ should be able to determine if any type of clean-up is warranted. The city of Show Low has already prepared for this by applying for, and being awarded, an $86,880 Brownsfield Grant. (The grant program was established through the Environmental Protection Agency.)
“... to support the City’s interest in acquiring the property for municipal services, ADEQ has awarded the City of Show Low two Brownfields grants to hire a contractor to conduct environmental assessments to determine if cleanup is necessary at the property,” said ADEQ Communications Administrator Caroline E. Oppleman, MSPH. "ADEQ is pleased to provide ongoing financial and technical assistance to the City of Show Low through our Brownfields Grant Program and the projects it has and continues to fund."
“It is to the benefit of any buyer to do their due diligence,” wrote ADEQ public information officer Erin Jordan in a January email to the Independent. “When a gas station or other facility closes, it is the responsibility of the owner to conduct clean up. For example, at gas stations with underground storage tanks, the owner is required to remove the tanks and conduct any cleanup related to potential leaks.”
It’s been roughly nine months since residents first saw the drill rig and black barrels and they started asking again, “What’s going on in at the property; should we be concerned about our ground water or our health?”
The Independent followed up with the city of Show Low and received detailed answers to a variety of questions.
The first round of test results from the soil have have been released but the report contains 577 pages worth of data that may not be crystal clear to someone outside of the industry. (Instructions on how to view the full report will appear at the end of this story.)
The formal name is “Phase II Environmental Site Assessment of Former Woody’s Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.”
A second round of testing has been sent to the lab for analysis and those test results are expected sometime this month said city of Show Low Public Works Director Bill Kopp.
The Independent asked for clarification about the need for a second round of soil testing. Kopp explained that the recent sampling (the new barrels) are the second set of tests. The first round of samples were limited to the Woody’s property.
“Some of the samples near the property line, to the east and west, indicated that there was a possibility that the contamination migrated to adjacent City property (11th St. and library),” said Kopp. “Additional samples were taken over the past two weeks to help determine the extent of any contamination that may have moved outside of the Woody’s parcel.”
Test results
The first samples (Woody’s property) “showed petroleum related compounds in groundwater and soils concentrated around the area where the above-ground storage tanks were formerly located,” said Kopp. “These compounds were found in depths ranging from the surface to about 20 feet deep. Higher levels of petroleum related compounds were found between the ground surface and a depth of about 10 feet. The levels of the compounds also decreased as the test locations moved outward from the tank area.”
Kopp said that the groundwater is a confined to semi-confined aquifer which is approximately 10 to 15 feet below the ground surface.
“The groundwater is contained over an impervious layer of clay. This is not a drinking water source,” said Kopp.
“Conditions at the property do not pose any imminent threat to public health, however, due to historic operations at the property we want to understand and address potential environmental impacts to soil and groundwater,” said Oppleman of the ADEQ.
What is the plan for this property?
The city of Show Low has not purchased the property because they need to have all the test results.
Should the city of Show Low decide to purchase the property, Kopp said it’s said unlikely they will build on it. Instead it would most likely be utilized for additional library and downtown parking.
“Like many properties that housed similar facilities, spills and overflows of fuel products occurred over time,” said Kopp. “The products accumulated in the soils and groundwater. The testing will determine the true extent of the distribution of the product.”
He reiterated that the city is doing its due-diligence is to determine the extent and costs of any required cleanup of the property.
“No formal agreements are currently in place as it is incumbent on the City to determine if the cost of the cleanup would exceed the value of the property,” said Kopp. “For several years, the property owners, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the EPA and the City of Show Low, have been working closely with each other toward a resolution of this matter.”
These Brownfields projects address perceived environmental issues of blighted properties and support the City's efforts to revitalize and return them to productive use to benefit the community, also according to Oppleman.
To view the first round of test data, enter this link into your browser: https://azdeq.sharefile.com/d-s310c63b70b848f9a or view the online story at www.wmicentral.com.
