LAKESIDE — Solterra Senior Living has been chosen to receive a $250,000 grant from the Home Matters Arizona Fund to go toward a $34.5 million project slated to begin this summer, according to Lorry Bottrill, chief executive officer, Mercy Care and Home Matters Arizona governance fund chair.
The chosen site is currently a three-story Solterra senior housing facility scheduled to be rehabilitated into the Bridgewater White Mountains with 20 units of independent living at market rate, 116 assisted-living units and 24 memory care units.
Unit sizes are 390 square feet for a studio, 510 and 646 square feet for one bedrooms and 780 and 880 square feet for two bedrooms.
Amenities include several activity areas, a fitness and wellness area, dining room, bistro and outdoor pond plus walking and seating areas.
The memory care section has its own dining area and activity center plus a secured outdoor area. Services include 24-hour staff daily, three meals daily, unit housekeeping, scheduled transportation, activities and personal care.
Home Matters Arizona is planning a $100 million fund over two years to finance affordable housing projects in Arizona, announced a second round of grant recipients, including the Lakeside property, that will receive a total of $750,000. The fund also announced the third round of grant applications will open June 15.
“Home Matters to Arizona is working to address health outcomes by increasing the availability of affordable homes for families who are severely cost burdened,” said Bottrill. “These deserving award recipients will create intentionally connected communities and foster healthier individuals, families and economies.”
Home Matters Arizona Fund is prioritizing and funding promising projects throughout the state that are positioned to demonstrate measurable and positive outcomes focused on specific populations, geographic areas and the community at-large. The fund addresses Arizona’s rising affordability crisis while paying much-needed attention to the role of housing justice for underrepresented families and communities.
Home Matters Arizona Fund will invest in projects that serve individuals and families with low to moderate income, veterans, seniors, people who are homeless, people with disabilities, individuals involved with the justice system and those eligible for Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System support.
The fund’s second round of award recipients: Catholic Charities Community Services for the 297-unit Mesquite Terrace in Maricopa County, Solterra Senior Living for the 160-unit Bridgewater White Mountains in Lakeside and Comite De Bien Estar for the 100-unit CBD Valley View Apartments in Yuma County.
“Solterra worked closely with Mercy Care with a willingness to create that full community we look for. They provide places for individuals to go, based on their needs and wants,” Bottrill said. “We are quite excited about the location and all the amenities along with their focus on providing memory care, personal care and transportation.
“We are pleased to grant them $250,000. We are confident this will have a great impact in the community. We are really proud of the work represented behind this successful award. This project met all the items we were looking for in a recipient,” said Bottrill.
