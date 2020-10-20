ST. JOHNS — As of Thursday morning, some early voters in southern Apache County had yet to receive early voting ballots from the Apache County Recorder’s Office, which is the department of county government in charge of such things.
In a telephone interview with the Independent on Thursday, Chief Deputy Recorder Bowen Udall explained that there may be a confluence of reasons for that. First, although the ACRO would like to hire printers from Arizona, the vendors in Phoenix are too busy, so that office has engaged a printing company in Albuquerque. Udall said that 75% of Apache County voters live on the Navajo Nation, and residents there get their mail directly from Albuquerque anyway, in the regular course of post office business. Udall says he expects those voters to have gotten their ballots a day or so earlier than voters in the southern part of the county.
Once ballots are printed for the voters in the southern part, the ballots are actually mailed to Phoenix first, then sent up here for distribution.
Further, Udall said that the process was probably delayed because of the Columbus Day federal holiday on Monday.
“I’m really hoping they get their ballots today (Thursday,)” he said, and in fact he expects his own ballot to be delivered today.
Udall said that if by Monday some voters still haven’t received their ballots, they are invited to call the Recorder’s Office at (928) 337-7526 and the office will send out another one.
