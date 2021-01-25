SHOW LOW – Several schools have opted to close on Monday, Jan. 25 due to the inclement weather brought by the weekend storms. Other districts have made the decision to move to online only or distance learning on Monday.
As of Sunday at 8 p.m., this is what school districts in the White Mountains have communicated via email, Facebook, Robo calls and their websites:
Blue Ridge USD - The district may be closed Jan. 25 for a "Snow Day". This information will be communicated by 5 a.m. on Monday based on Superintendent communication published Jan. 21:
Good afternoon Blue Ridge Community:
Our area forecast calls for inclement weather on January 25-26th, with the potential to produce significant snowfall accumulation on both days. Icy road conditions during the morning and afternoon commutes and poor visibility may create unsafe travel conditions. Please note, many of the county and dirt roads are not cleared, making some impassable or dangerous when snow or ice accumulates.
Therefore, if our buses cannot safely transport students, one or more ‘Snow Days’ may be used next week. In such instances, schools and all services are closed, including on-campus ‘At Risk’ supports.
Significantly, our waiver for providing in-person services for ‘At Risk’ students expired on January 19, 2021. Consequently, we cannot conduct online-only instruction without offering on-campus supports for students with exceptional needs. Thus, the need to close schools and services if weather conditions make the transport of students unsafe.
Weather permitting, however, all three schools are prepared and anxious to resume face-to-face instruction as previously planned.
After careful evaluation of prevailing weather conditions, on Monday, January 25, a decision will be communicated district wide by 5:00 AM regarding any alterations to the district’s plans. The same process will occur on Tuesday, January 26. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Respectfully, Dr. Mike Wright
Heber/Overgaard USD - TBD. The decision to be open or closed Mon., Jan. 25 will not be made Sunday night. The Superintendent will decide early Monday morning and communicate to parents and staff via regular channels.
Mountain Christian School - *TWO HOUR DELAY* Due to the inclement weather and icy roads, Mountain Christian School will be operating under a two hour delay for Monday, January 25, 2021. Classes will begin at 10:00 am.
Show Low USD - The district will operate via distance learning Mon., Jan. 25. Contact your child's individual school website or Facebook page for more information.
St. Anthony's USD - Closed Mon., Jan. 25.
St. Johns USD - No info. posted on website or Facebook at this time. www.sjusd.net/
Vernon Elementary USD - Closed, Mon., Jan. 25.
Whiteriver USD - All WUSD offices and school sites will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, January 25 & 26. On-site ESS services will be canceled on Monday and Tuesday. The ABC Daycare will remain open on Monday with weather conditions closely monitored.
School will remain in session on-line as regularly scheduled. If internet access should fail on Monday or Tuesday, students should follow their teachers’ directions for continuing work off-line and turning in that school work when internet service resumes.
