SHOW LOW — Some trash/recycle pickup days will change in Show Low, effective Monday, Oct 5, 2020.
Information will be sent by mail and/or email to affected residences / areas. Affected residences / areas will also have the trash/recycle carts marked with a label giving more information.
You can also check the city website at: showlowmaps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=8f4b67a9eef049e2884dfa0fc8473983 for more information and map schedule. On the search garbage route, ensure that you enter your physical address as it is listed on your billing statement.)
Have additional questions? Call City Hall at (928) 532-4000.
