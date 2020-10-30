HOLBROOK — Some details have emerged about the double shooting in Sun Valley that occurred on Oct. 22 which left a woman dead and a Sun Valley man fighting for his life after they were allegedly shot by 22-year-old Sun Valley resident Brandon Toney.
The deceased victim was Toney’s mother, 49, whose name has not been released. The critically injured man has been identified as Timothy Toney, a Navajo County Corrections Officer who remains in a Flagstaff hospital and is conscious, sources report.
Tuesday, Navajo County prosecutors filed three charges against Toney in the Holbrook Justice Court where serious criminal cases start out in the county. Justice court records state that Toney is charged with two counts of first degree premeditated murder, Class 1 Felonies, and one count of aggravated assault, a Class 4 Felony. The fact that the electronic docket from that court list two murder charges is probably a typo, but whatever the actual charges, Toney is presumed by law to be innocent.
It is expected that The Navajo County Attorney’s Office will present its evidence so far to a grand jury which is likely to hand up to the court its indictment, which hopefully will show the actual charges that the grand jury found probable cause for.
Toney was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook on the day of the alleged incident after being apprehended by Holbrook Police just six minutes after the first 911 calls came in, according to a Wednesday morning email to the Independent from the sheriff’s office. Curiously, he is not listed as still being in that jail. He is reportedly being held without bond somewhere, but apparently not the Navajo County Jail; it is unknown whether the fact that the alleged surviving victim is a corrections officer is the reason for that, but it may be.
The mother was pronounced dead at the scene of the shootings, and Timothy Toney was taken by air to the Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment of critical gunshot wounds.
In an initial press release on the day of the incident, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman said that the alleged double shooting happened at approximately 10:16 a.m. at a residence in Sun Valley (just outside Holbrook) and that 911 operators started getting calls about shots fired around that time.
“A Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer was on routine patrol, headed towards the Sun Valley area, when the SAV saw a vehicle matching the description given for the suspect (Toney). The SAV advised the Holbrook Police Department, who initiated a traffic stop and apprehended (Toney) south of Holbrook on State Route 77,” Gorman stated in the press release.
“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office I would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family who lost so much today. Domestic violence situations have always been some of the most critical calls we respond to and today was such an incident that will affect many lives. I also would like to thank my deputies and other L.E. agencies who responded so quickly to render aid and investigate this crime. A big recognition to our SAV who was vigilant in his patrols today and located the suspect within minutes of the first 911 call. This is an example of local agencies who work closely with one another and having a dispatch center tying it all together,” NCSO Sheriff David Clouse stated in the press release.
Officer Toney started with the NCSO in 1997 as a temporary detention officer and transitioned to full time in June 2001, stated Gorman.
The family is accepting donations in light of the fact that a mother and wife is dead and funeral expenses loom.
The now-sole bread winner is incapacitated and may be for some time.
“Donations and welcome and appreciated,” stated Gorman in her email. Wells Fargo bank will accept cash, check or money order at any branch for the Donation Account for Officer Toney and Family, number 984-486-6914
There is not yet a court date for Toney.
