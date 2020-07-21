Special needs summer camp opens doors to front line medical workers

PHOENIX — After 62 years of serving the special needs community of Arizona, Lions Camp Tatiyee (tah-tee-ugh) is reaching out to a new population in need: medical professionals at Summit Healthcare, working on the frontlines of COVID-19.
“We know that Navajo County and the surrounding community has been devastated by this crisis, and we wanted to do everything we could to help,” says Pam Swanson, Executive Director of Camp Tatiyee. “These heroes needed a place to stay to either keep their family safe or because they are coming from out of state to help, they had no place to stay and we have beds available just a few miles away. It just made sense.”
Lions Camp Tatiyee is providing medical professionals working at Summit Healthcare with shelter free of charge through the months of July through September with an understanding that it can be lengthened if needed.
“Summit Healthcare is deeply thankful to Lions Camp Tatiyee for making it's site available to our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Angie Fabian, Chief Marketing & Development Officer at Summit Healthcare. “This will provide a convenient quarantine site for staff to comfortably stay while isolating from their families, as needed. We appreciate this amazing resource being provided to Summit Healthcare employees.”
“We knew it was unlikely to serve campers in person this year, and we wanted the camp to serve the community as it has for over 60 years,” says Pam. “And for our future campers, please know that the facility will be professionally, medically cleaned prior to use! The safety of future campers is a top priority, always.”
Lions Camp Tatiyee: Empowering Arizona’s Special Needs Community, 5283 W White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside, AZ 85929, 480-380-4254, www.camptatiyee.org
