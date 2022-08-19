WMWC's fashion show a sell out

The White Mountain Woman’s Club’s 38th Splendor in the Pines: Kentucky Derby Style fashion show brought out over 185 women Saturday to Torreon, donned in their favorite millinery and ready to see Mountain fashions and raise money for local charities and youth scholarships in this combined image from a single photo.

 Courtesy photo

A departure from the normal Mountain attire happens at least once a year when the White Mountain Woman’s Club holds its annual fashion show and luncheon at Torreon, all to benefit local charities and youth scholarships.

On Saturday, the 38th annual WMWC fashion show Splendor in the Pines added a new theme for dress up this year – Kentucky Derby style. And though there were no horses vying for a crown, the fashion centered on the millinery – from fascinators to all out wide-brim hats. Of course, the women were also dressed to the nines — Kentucky Derby style.

