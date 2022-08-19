The White Mountain Woman’s Club’s 38th Splendor in the Pines: Kentucky Derby Style fashion show brought out over 185 women Saturday to Torreon, donned in their favorite millinery and ready to see Mountain fashions and raise money for local charities and youth scholarships in this combined image from a single photo.
A departure from the normal Mountain attire happens at least once a year when the White Mountain Woman’s Club holds its annual fashion show and luncheon at Torreon, all to benefit local charities and youth scholarships.
On Saturday, the 38th annual WMWC fashion show Splendor in the Pines added a new theme for dress up this year – Kentucky Derby style. And though there were no horses vying for a crown, the fashion centered on the millinery – from fascinators to all out wide-brim hats. Of course, the women were also dressed to the nines — Kentucky Derby style.
WMWC President Maureen Figueredo and fashion show Chairwoman Joan Lora spearheaded the annual event that, thanks to some hard-working members and local business support, was a huge success.
“We had over 50 silent auction items and 14 raffle baskets along with nine live auction items which included a Lancôme basket valued at over $700, a garden basket valued at $320 and a beautiful handmade quilt donated by Elaine Mahaffy valued at $1,000,” said Figueredo.
Lunch was also a hit. Torreon provided a lunch buffet with a choice of pork or chicken with rice pilaf, mashed potatoes, assorted vegetables and a number of decadent desserts to choose from.
One club member actually attended the Kentucky Derby this year and brought back 18 commemorative Kentucky Derby glasses. The first 18 ladies to order the traditional Derby drink – a mint julep, got her drink in one of those special glasses. The member also brought back some additional Derby mugs that members were able to purchase.
Twelve models sashayed among the tables displaying fashions from Flair Fashion and Gingerbread Cabin Boutique, both in Pinetop, and JC Penney in Show Low.
One of the most anticipated events at the fashion show is the “Old Bag Live Auction.”
This year Lora had six unique purses, aka bags, donated by members that were filled with jewelry, scarfs, or gift certificates for a total value of $3,734.
No one knows what is inside the purse when they bid on it. The bidding wars drive up the price and make the auction even more exciting. It’s also fun to hear the oohs and ahhs of the spectators’ as the winner opens the bag and everyone sees what is actually inside.
The Spin the Wheel activity, which was added a few years ago, beckoned players for another chance to win a prize and up the ante for the club.
According to treasurer Deb Eldridge, the 50/50 raffle sent a lucky winner home with $1,068 in cash.
Lucky horse shoe decorations were placed around the room and the table center pieces were adorned with smaller hats decorated in Kentucky Derby style, placed on wooded pedestals. Under one chair at each table was a number and the person sitting in that chair was the lucky winner of her table’s centerpiece.
All in all, Figueredo said the event offered almost $20,000 in value of items that were intended to delight attendees.
“We had door prizes and more door prizes so everyone had an opportunity to win something,” said Figueredo.
And, everybody did go home with something. As is customary each year, everyone who attended was given a memento of the event — this year it was a key chain commemorating the 38th WMWC Fashion Show.
“There was so much to bid on and to buy,” said Lora. “It was hard to close the event, but we hope everyone had a great time and we hope to see everyone again for next year’s 39th event.”
Eldridge said the highly sought after event had over 185 tickets available and they sold out within a few days of going on sale. WMWC anticipated a net profit of over $16,000, and that was close. Eldridge confirmed after the final count that the club actually made $17,000 from the fashion show event that will provide scholarships for students in the White Mountain communities.
