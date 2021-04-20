SPRINGERVILLE — The disagreement between the Town of Springerville and some residents about a cannabis farm at the Springerville Airport, shows no sign of letting up based on documents from town meetings.
Opposition about the process the town used to accommodate the developer, White Mountains Flower, LLC (WMF) is still red hot, and the very vocal pod of objectors still like to note that Apache County voters did not pass Proposition 207, the initiative that legalized marijuana statewide. The majority of state voters taken as a whole easily passed the measure in November.
Minutes of recent town council meetings suggest no peace pipe is ready to be passed around. The draft minutes not only expose the divide, but so does information detailed in a “packet” of information that is typically prepared by town staff and presented to councilors each month before the council takes up consideration of, or holds a vote on, town business.
February and March council meetings
For example, the records confirm that residents are circulating a recall petition against Councillor Ruben Llamas, the town just lost its town manager, (it now has an interim, Heidi Wink) the town attorney Timothy Shaffery has announced his retirement and Mayor Phillip Hanson Jr. has resigned the position that he tentatively took with WMF, before he even started. The town has also recently appointed an interim planning and zoning head. Whether the personnel changes are related to the controversy about the farm is not verifiable, but suspected.
If municipal guidelines, ordinances, zoning changes, ethical rules, etc. were not followed to the letter throughout the process, such lapses, if there were any, usually can be cured with further proceedings. However, it seems the biggest impediment to the plan comes from the federal government through the Federal Aviation Administration. That agency has served notice on the town that they won’t allow such a facility at Springerville’s FAA regulated and partially funded airport.
The problem with the FAA may work itself out. The current administration in Washington D.C. is known to be cannabis friendly even though marijuana is still an illegal substance under federal law, and the town has approved the hiring of specialty counsel to deal with the FAA.
In the Feb. 17 council meeting, one resident read aloud the oath taken by town leaders and demanded the resignation of Hanson and Councilman Llamas because in her view, they did not support the laws, bear true faith and allegiance and did not faithfully and impartially discharge their respective duties. She had gathered 66 signatures supporting a “moratorium” on the project and claims that she was given an analysis of water issues which she believes does not look good going forward. Other commentators bemoaned the prospect of impaired brain development that marijuana is said to cause in young persons, that nasty odors from the farm will force nearby residences to keep windows closed, and that the general quality of life will decline due to traffic, lower property values and dwindling water resources; finally, that the whole effort has been one of loopholes and shady deals.
Springerville strikes back
Some officials are now fighting back. The recall effort against Llamas arises from his taking a job as general manager of WMF shortly after he voted to approve the lease and development agreement between the town and WMF. Llamas addressed the issue in the March 17 council meeting, and urged that he has never used his elected position for self-benefit, that he provides residents on Facebook with a recording of council meetings so that residents can see for themselves what goes on. He stated that he is an honest man and anyone is welcome in his home to discuss the farm project whether for or against, and asked people not to come before the council and lie.
Hanson also addressed the issue of employment with WMF.
He claims that he tentatively agreed to take a job there, but never did, nor was he ever paid as an employee there.
Further, Former Town Manager Joseph Jarvis addressed the council during the Feb. 17 meeting to refute what he called inaccurate statements circulated by community members about his tenure with the town. He quoted a verse from the Book of Exodus and warned that to those who had borne false witness against him, that he has legal options in that regard.
Finally two men who are principals in WMF spoke up, too. When will the gnats stop flying around your head? asked Steve Petuck. He said that he and another principal, Chris Dodge, came from the other side of the country to be positive to the town. Six months of meetings with officials and attorneys produced a completely legal agreement to advance a completely legal plan that the majority of the residents view as positive, he said. Dodge complained that legitimate objection has risen to the level of harassment, that Dodge’s kids are harassed at school and in answer to the so-called moratorium petition, that he can provide signatures of persons who support Llamas and Hanson.
Finally, a local business owner said that the town needs jobs, that young people want to be able to stay in the town, and based on an analysis of anticipated marijuana sales, the town could collect a $1 million in taxes without impacting the residential taxpayer.
Springerville council meetings are at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.