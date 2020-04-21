SPRINGERVILLE – On April 15, just days after southern Apache County had its first reported case of COVID-19, the Springerville Town Council assembled for the regular monthly meeting. There was routine business and discussion, but with a case now right in their backyard, much of the discussion for the evening couldn’t avoid involving the effects of the pandemic.
Penalties for breaking quarantine
“We still only have the one case of COVID-19 here in southern Apache County,” Mayor Phil Hanson said during a report on the various briefings with emergency management, health officials, and the governor’s office. “The only new thing that has come out is that people who have been told that they are positive, they have to quarantine in place, shelter in place in their homes, and they cannot come out. [But] these people are coming out. So, there is going to be some teeth in the law, which, if they disobey, they can be charged with endangerment, maybe even more.”
According to Arizona Revised Statute §36-631, anyone who knowingly exposes themselves or others who are “afflicted with a contagious or infectious disease” in public places can be found guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor, which can mean up to four months in jail. Other charges might also be possible if intentional exposure causes the injury or death of another.
With only one confirmed case in Eagar and none yet in Springerville, the police department has thankfully not needed to enforce quarantine measures, but they have had a close call. During the council meeting, it was reported that the department has had at least one event where a suspect told an arresting officer that he had COVID-19 during an arrest. The suspect tested negative days later.
Springerville differs with Eagar on emergency response
“The town of Springerville will continue to respond to calls,” Jarvis said to the council in concern to a press release sent out by Eagar Fire Department. In that release, dated April 14, the Eagar Fire Department stated that, “for various reasons,” the fire department now had limited personnel available and would only be responding to fire related calls unless there was a “major incident.”
When asked in an interview as to whether Springerville Fire Department would limit their responses by type or area, Jarvis said: “We don’t care if it’s in Eagar town limits or Springerville town limits or county limits. We’re there to help and assist the ambulance service.”
Jarvis clarified that the fire department does not respond to all EMS, calls but they do provide assistance to the White Mountain Ambulance Service for lifting of patients and other areas where the ambulance crews need assistance.
The Independent reached out to Chief Adams of the Eagar Fire Department, who referred questions to the mayor. Mayor Hamblin could not be reached for comment at time of publication.
Budget concerns voiced
Councilwoman Shelly Reidhead voiced concern at the meeting that the town should put off projects and other expenses. “We don’t know how this is going to go,” she said in regard to the pandemic’s effect on the budget.
