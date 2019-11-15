Springerville firm donates night-vision goggles to Sheriff's Office

APACHE COUNTY — Don’t be surprised if an Apache County deputy shows up some night all goggle-eyed.
One of the most high-tech manufacturing operation in the region has donated three sets of night-vision goggles worth about $9,000 to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office for nighttime operations – including search and rescue missions.
“This will be a huge benefit to our deputies at night,” said a representative of the sheriff’s office. “This is a very important piece of equipment that we all need.”
AGM Global Vision in Springerville manufactures about 5,000 night-vision goggle annually, which they sell mostly to the military and law enforcement for $3,000 a pop. The military-grade PVS 7 can be mounted on a helmet or slung on straps over the head to allow the user to see in the infrared. The high-tech, 1.5 pound device has an automatic cutoff system that prevents a bright light from blinding the user, who can also flip the telescopic viewer up and out of the way when needed. It even has a magnifying system that will allow a deputy to zoom in to see things at a distance in the dark.
Ginger Harding and her husband Allen operate the manufacturing firm, with customers all over the country. Springerville Mayor Phil Hanson manages the facility.
Hanson said, “we really appreciate law enforcement in the county and all they do, so it’s important to expand their ability to operate at night. We really look forward to being able to donate this small token.”
He said the Hardings gambled on a high-tech business and bolstered the local economy.
“They hire local people to run their business and make these products. These are the kinds of businesses we need to bring to Apache County and I’d like to applaud them for doing that,” said the deputy.
