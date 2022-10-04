SPRINGERVILLE — The Springerville Police Department received a grant of $7,226 to conduct DUI and impaired driving checks and other traffic conditions in Springerville and elsewhere in Arizona.

Police Chief Dayson Merrill announced that the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded SPD the grant on Sept. 26 in a press release.

