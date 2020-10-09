The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) has awarded the Springerville Police Department $7,609 in Grant Money to conduct Selective Traffic Enforcement (STEP) throughout the Town of Springerville.
This STEP funding will provide officers additional patrol hours and equipment to focus on speed, aggressive driving, seatbelt, child safety restraint and other traffic related violations.
The purpose of this grant is to educate the public, reduce the number of traffic related injuries and eliminate any potential traffic related fatalities. The Springerville Police Department thanks the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the continuing help in making Springerville a safe place to live, work and visit.
I've lived in Springville there has never been a whole lot of traffic accidents ever there are 2 stop lights.
