LINDEN — “Tonight we have 14 squares with eight dancers in each square,” explained Virginia Baker, an organizer of the 71st Annual Square and Round Dance Festival. Quick calculation means there were about 112 spinning, swinging and weaving dancers in the White Mountain Dance Hall on Saturday night.
Virginia’s husband, Ken Baker, is the president of the White Mountain Rim Rompers in Linden. He worked with several others to bring featured caller Mike Seastrom and featured cuer, Ronnie Fontaine to the four-day event. In addition, caller Randy Dougherty led Thursday’s night’s Trail-in-Dance.
An official grand march and posting of the colors was led by VFW Post 9907 Honor Guard, of which Ken Baker is also a member. Diamonds in the Rough ended the patriotic ceremony and opened the evening by singing the national anthem for the crowd.
The event ran July 18-21 and included pre-rounds of dancing, dancing tips and workshops, guest callers, a barbecue lunch on Saturday afternoon and an after-party with ice cream. Cookies and other light refreshments were sold throughout the event by the Fishers of Men for Veterans Snack Shack.
The White Mountain Dance Hall is open every Friday night, June through August. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189. Also visit www.azsquredance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall.
