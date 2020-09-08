PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers in northeastern Arizona to plan for weekday travel delays on State Route 260 between Show Low and Heber-Overgaard while intermittent lane closures are in place for pavement maintenance. The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, and ending Friday, Oct. 9. ADOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place: SR 260 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel between 43rd Avenue in Show Low and Bison Ranch Road near Heber-Overgaard (milepost 338 to 310). Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and guide motorists through the work zone. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent stops and travel delays. SR 260 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Huning and Willis roads in Show Low (milepost 342 to 338). The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone. A 15-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place. All lanes will reopen daily after construction work hours. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.