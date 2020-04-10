ST. JOHNS – In an unusual move, the St. Johns City Council met twice this week, as a special meeting was called to address the issue of Planning and Zoning (P&Z) appointees. The meetings were held on Monday April 6 and Wednesday, April 8.
The original discussion and vote for P&Z commission members was to be held on March 11, but it was tabled by the council until March 25. At that March 25 meeting, the items on the agenda addressing the P&Z members term lengths were removed by the mayor and pushed back to April 8. Two council members, Danny Price and Ken Whiting, felt that the removal of items by the mayor, without a vote, was improper and called for a special meeting on April 6 to address the issue.
The special meeting on Monday began normally, with only a Mayor Udall, along with councilors Danny Price, Ken Whiting and Chuck Humphreys in attendance. But by agenda item two, tensions began to surface.
“I’m not certain why we were supposed to have the meeting tonight when we have Wednesday’s meeting, when we would have more people here,” Mayor Spence Udall said. “I thought that would have been more appropriate, especially given the consideration that we’re basically in a world-wide pandemic.”
Ken Whiting explained that the meeting was necessary to discuss the P&Z Commission votes. “As far as that particular commission,” Whiting said. “Allow them to be organized before we lose them again, thereby letting St. Johns go forward.”
St. Johns City Attorney, Bryce Patterson, spoke up and agreed with Whiting on the need for a vote on the P&Z commission members, but he disagreed with the need for the special meeting.
“We can do this Wednesday night just as easily as we can do it tonight,” Patterson said.
Whiting protested that the April 6 topics were not on the April 8 agenda, citing specifically the issue of how the P&Z commission considerations were removed from the March 25 meeting. He claimed that the removal by the mayor without a council vote was illegal.
“We had six councilmen saying we want that on the agenda,” Whiting said. “And that never made the 25th agenda.”
The mayor did admit fault in removing the items from the March 25 meeting but claimed that he had been advised on the matter by city legal counsel. He also stated that he had, since then, voluntarily contacted the state attorney general on the matter and was awaiting word back.
“Did I mess up? I did,” Udall said. “And I will take whatever punishment there is for that … But in terms of this, there is no reason that we needed to have this meeting tonight. None.”
“If somebody believes that the council is doing something that is illegal, they should contact legal counsel for the city and discuss that with me,” City Attorney Bryce Patterson said. “In terms of the mayor indicating that you’ve done something wrong, it was my legal advice to you that you had not done anything wrong. Removal of an item — even if it’s improper — removal of an agenda item does not make the entire meeting illegal.”
“What is an issue, though, is removal of the items on the agenda,” Whiting argued. “There is nothing in there in the code that specifies or allows someone to remove it once it is on the agenda.”
“I understand that you have a disagreement. That’s fine,” Patterson responded to Whiting. “But legal counsel rendered an opinion to the mayor, the mayor followed that legal opinion, and so to accuse him of something illegal is, in my opinion, not appropriate.”
Whiting continued to protest that the point of the matter was over the improper removal of the agenda items on March 25 and that they had just tried to be helpful by getting advice to council on their actions and how to fix them. Patterson reiterated that he believed the mayor had the authority to remove the items, “particularly under emergency circumstances” and warned that no one should be giving legal advice to council members without addressing city legal counsel first.
Mayor Udall interrupted the argument and pointed out that there was a meeting to vote on the P&Z commission members in just two days.
“We should table this until Wednesday night when we have the full council here and then we can make a better decision, because I do think that they wanted to be in on this,” Udall said.
The council agreed with the mayor on the issue of wanting more council members present, and a motion was made to table the agenda items.
Regularly scheduled meeting brings progress
In contrast to the April 6 special meeting, the April 8 meeting was attended by all of the councilors — Spence Udall, Tony Lindsey, Chuck Humphreys, Tony Raykovitz, Danny Price, Ken Whiting and Joe Greene. It was also significantly calmer and more productive.
After some discussion and clarification of council wishes, City Attorney Bryce Patterson was directed to create an ordinance to help stagger the dates of P&Z Commission members into two- and three-year terms. The council then went into an executive session where they could discuss the applicants for the P&Z Commission in private before returning to publicly vote on the candidates.
Ken Flygare and Carl Wilkins were selected by the council for three-year terms on the commission, but candidate Daryl Greer did not receive the votes needed to join them. Celeste Robinson and Rob Hines were also approved by the council and will be under two-year terms once the ordinance that staggers the P&Z Commission is approved. Without the approval of Greer, one seat on the comission remains to be filled. A fifth candidate will have to be voted upon in a later meeting.
