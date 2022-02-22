Executive summary for the St. Johns innovation center RISE program partners:
The purpose of this project is to create and sustain the St. Johns Innovation Center RISE Program located in the St. Johns City Hall property. The St. Johns Innovation Center RISE Program Partnership (the “Partnership”) represents a consortium among the City of St. Johns (local government partner and lead fiscal agent), the White Mountain Economic Development (a 501©3 not-for-profit organization located in Phoenix, Arizona) the Center for the Future (a 501©3 not-for-profit organization located in Prescott, Arizona), and Pipeline AZ (a 501©3 not-for-profit organization located in Phoenix, Arizona). The lead organization for the St. John Innovation Center RISE Program is the City of St. Johns, which is the lead organization supporting the regional work for the St. Johns Technical Park Ranch, the City’s light industrial area which is an Opportunity Zone. The feasibility study for the first phase development for the St. Johns’ Technical Park Ranch is funded by a USDA/RBEG grant.
In addition to the partnership, the St. Johns Innovation Center RISE Program will include an Advisory Board comprised of one or more members each representing educational and research institutions, business owners, non-profit organizations, private entities, and financial and community development financial institutions. The Advisory Board is designed to serve as a sounding-board providing feedback and recommendations to the partnership. Membership to the Advisory Board will be regulated by the partnership to further advance sustainability of the project beyond the grant performance period.
The goals of the four-year project are to:
1) Establish the St. Johns Innovation Center;
2) Accelerate the formation of new businesses with high-growth potential;
3) Improve the ability of rural businesses and distressed rural communities to create high-wage jobs; and
4) Strengthen rural regional economies.
In conjunction with the USDA/Rural Development RISE Program’s initiative to serve the smallest energy distressed communities with low-incomes, the proposed project target area is comprised of twenty-one (21) energy distressed communities (as defined by census tract by USDA/Rural Development) within Apache and Navajo Counties: nine (9) communities in Apache County; and twelve (12) communities in Navajo Community serving a combined total of 48,214 residents. All target area communities meet the USDA RISE Program requirements of reporting household median incomes below Arizona’s median household income of $58,945, as well as educational attainment rates for persons holding a bachelor’s degree reported below Arizona’s 29.5% rate. The target area also includes six Opportunity Zones identified by the Arizona Corporation Commission (three in Apache County and three in Navajo County).
Federal funds requested for the project are estimated at $990,572 with a total of $242,150 in match commitments from the partnership.
