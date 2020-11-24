ST. JOHNS — The police department has an additional $231,000 to buy new vehicles thanks to the Ak-Chin Indian Community and Prop. 202 passed by voters in 2002.
Prop. 202 requires tribes running gaming operations to contribute a portion of their gaming revenues in exchange for covenants.
The agreement is that 88% of those revenues go to the Arizona Benefits Fund while the remaining 12% can be given directly to cities or towns if the tribe so decides.
In this case the Ak-Chin Indian Community gave some of that 12% to the City of St. Johns Police Department which was notified Oct. 14 of the award.
“On behalf of the men and women of the St. Johns Police Department and the City of St. Johns, I am truly grateful for the support the Ak-Chin Indian Community has provided to the St. Johns Police Department. The funding that SJPD has received has truly increased the services provided by the Police Department; and most importantly helped with creating a safer community,” SJPD Chief Lance Spivey stated in a press release announcing the award from Ak-Chin Indian Community.
“In 2019, the Ak-Chin Indian Community provided approximately $108,000 in funding to the St. Johns Police Department, which helped purchase in-car computer systems, new records management software, and other technology, which greatly enhanced the policing and investigative services provided to the city.”
