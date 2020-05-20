ST. JOHNS - A team of assessors from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) will arrive on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, to examine all aspects of the St. Johns Police Department policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services Chief Lance Spivey announced today.
Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence”, Chief Spivey said.
As part of this final On-Site Assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the Assessment Team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call 928-337-2440 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, between the hours of 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Email comments can be sent to kevin.rhea@azchiefsofpolice.org.
Telephone comments are limited to five (5) minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards. A copy of the standards are available for inspection at the St. Johns Police Department, 1190 W. Cleveland Street, St. Johns, Arizona 85936. Please contact Tammy Poe, Administrative Coordinator at 928-337-2440.
Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the St. Johns Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Manager at kevin.rhea@azchiefsofpolice.org or write the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program at 75 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert, AZ 48296.
The St. Johns Police Department must comply with 174 standards in order to achieve accredited status. Chief Spivey indicated, “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”
The Accreditation Program Manager for ALEAP is Kevin E. Rhea. “The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Arizona law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status”, Rhea stated.
Accreditation is valid for a four-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.
The Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP), is the accrediting agency in the State of Arizona. For more information regarding the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police, please visit www.azchiefsofpolice.org or contact Sergeant Tyrell Bond, PIO at 928-337-2440 or email him at: tbond@stjohnsaz.gov.
