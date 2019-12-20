St. Johns School District AzMerit results

ST. JOHNS — The 2018-2019 AzMERIT results are in for the schools around Arizona, and the results look positive for students in St. Johns, with most grade levels performing above state averages. Principals from Coronado Elementary, St. Johns Middle School, and St. Johns High School gave presentations to the St. Johns Unified School District’s governing board on their most recent testing performance numbers, including comparisons to other schools and previous years to show how the local schools are performing.
The AzMERIT test is an annual statewide test that is given to different grades from third grade through high school in order to measure how students are performing in English language arts (ELA) and math. The test is used to track the progress schools are making in vital subjects and passing or failing does not impact a student’s ability to graduate high school.
Coronado Elementary
Principal Kim Fejes, who oversees the roughly 320 students who attend Coronado Elementary, compared the school’s progress to the state average and other “comparable” school districts. These comparable districts – Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Round Valley, Show Low, Snowflake, Heber, Joseph City and Vail – were considered due to similar sizes and nearby locations. In the case of Vail, a school district just southeast of Tucson, it was chosen due to its progressive teaching techniques and very high score outcomes in order to show just how well the local school was doing. The law only required that one grade be tested in the elementary school, the 3rd grade, which prevented the assignment of a letter grade. However, the 3rd grade ELA score of 62% and math score of 68% far exceeded the respective state standards of 48% and 51%. The scores exceeded “everybody on the mountain,” beating out Show Low, Blue Ridge, Heber, Snowflake and Round Valley in both categories. Only Joseph City (which surpassed Coronado in ELA) and Vail surpassed the elementary school’s high scores.
St. Johns Middle School
Principal Lara Olsen used the same comparisons in her presentation, and presented on every grade, fourth through eighth. The school was ranked a B for the 2018-2019 year.
“We barely missed an A by one or two percentage points,” Principal Olsen said. “We were pretty bummed about that. But we kind of stepped back and looked at some of the obstacles we had this last year. One of them was a 10% increase in enrollment. We had 35 new kids at our school, and that’s always bound to hurt the data. Another issue we had was during testing was tons of computer problems in the middle of testing. We had kids getting kicked out up to 10 times in the middle of their AzMERIT test. I think we did very well considering some of the obstacles that we faced.”
The 4th grade science, math, and ELA test scores continued to consistently beat both state and most of the area White Mountain schools such as Show Low, Round Valley and Blue Ridge, but the figures change dramatically in the 5th grade, which were below state average and almost every area school in ELA, and below state and over half of comparable schools in Math. Many of the new enrollments seen at St. Johns Middle School last year were for the fifth grade.
Grades sixth, seventh, and eighth pick up the positive numbers found elsewhere in the school district, with seventh and eighth grade taking the highest marks on the mountain in ELA, second highest in math, and the highest score every seen at the middle school for science, a 76, in the eighth grade class.
St. Johns High School
Principal Roger Heap presented the school board with a different kind of comparison, where St. Johns High School was shown against the state average, year to year from 2015 to 2019. Over the past four years, St. Johns High School has gone from being below average in Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra II testing to now passing and setting new school records in Geometry (52%) and Algebra II (63%). The school’s score in Algebra I, however, is still lagging behind the state average of 44%, with only 25% of St. Johns High students passing the test. In the AZMerit ELA scores, St. Johns High passes with flying colors in ninth, 10th, and 11th grades, exceeding state averages by a 9-point or greater margin in every grade. The 11th grade set a new school record in ELA testing with 56% passing (compared to only 34% for the state).
“Overall, I think there’s a good indication there that we’re making good progress each year and that our test scores are coming up,” Principal Heap said. He had not had a chance to calculate where the school stood against comparable schools around the state before the school board meeting on Wednesday, but said, “I’m confident we’ll be near the top again.”
Last year, the high school was given an A grade for performance.
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
