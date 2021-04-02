PHOENIX — Academic decathletes from St. Johns, Show Low and Snowflake high schools competed in the 3A Division Academic Decathlon State Championship in February.
In the regional competition, St. Johns took first place with a score of 37,150.6. The Show Low team brought home second place with a score of 33,615.4 and Snowflake High School earned third place with a score of 29,827.5
St. Johns ranked 10th against 47 other high schools across the state.
In past years, the St. Johns Academic Decathlon teams have enjoyed 23 consecutive years as 2A Regional champions. They are optimistic and ready to compete at the state level next.
The St. Johns, Show Low and Snowflake-Taylor decathletes will advance to the state Academic Decathlon.
Team members are Tatum Peterson, Trent Tillman, Kameryn Greer, Isis Aubuchon, Aubrie Wilson, Samuel Ingham-Newman, Braiden Vaquera and Preston Wilson.
“My kids performed exceptionally well,” said St. Johns decathlon coach Tawnya Wood. “When the state director sent our awards she said it was the most medals she’s ever given to any school!”
“We were thrilled! We came in 11th place at state, missing the top 10 by only 152 points!” said Wood.
Sam Ingham-Newman earned two medals at state, one in Economics and one in Social Science and Isis Aubuchon medaled in Interview.
The students learned a lot about the Cold War during this particular decathlon season added Wood.
Show Low High School
The Show Low decathletes performed extremely well this year as well. They are ranked 14th among 47 teams in Arizona
“Now, they will be one of four teams representing Arizona in the National Academic Decathlon competition!” said coach Coaches Tonya and Jerry Butler. “And, decathlete member Graecyn Lewis brought home a bronze medal in the Interview category.”
The Academic Decathlon competition included tests in the following ten categories: Art, Economics, Literature, Math, Music, Science, Social Science, Essay, Interview and Speech.
Show Low decathletes are Branham Carpenter — 12th grade, Graecyn Lewis — 10th grade, Andrew Bernier — 12th grade, Lydia McIntire — 12th grade, Emily Arrazola — 12th grade, Adam Hobbs — 11th grade, Phoenix Gegenheimer — 11th grade and Austin Neese — 12th grade.
Snowflake High School
The Snowflake-Taylor decathletes are ranked 21st among 47 regional teams across the state. Their coach is Nancy Ruffell.
About the Arizona Academic Decathlon
The Arizona Academic Decathlon is a ten-event scholastic competition for teams of high school students. Just like its ancient Greek counterpart, the Academic Decathlon consists of 10 events; success doesn’t come from being the best in a single event, it comes from mastering ten varied skills and disciplines, according to the state website.
