ST. JOHNS – At the May 13 city council meeting, the St. Johns council listened to various economic developments, some good and some bad. While city staff continues to work on economic development options in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty, other issues are becoming apparent – namely, that the city’s water funds are no longer balanced.
Water and the Budget
An audit presentation by HintonBurdick CPAs and Advisors was given before the council, showing economic trends and data from the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year. While many areas were balancing as expected, and some areas, such as EMT services, were doing quite well, the general fund is still facing issues. A trend in expenditures exceeding revenues began in 2017 and had continued through into 2019. The gap between expenses and income had narrowed in FY 2019, but the continuing trend was concerning. “Fluctuations in net income or loss are common in the General Fund,” the slideshow presentation stated. “However, revenues and expenditures are normally expected to break even over time.”
The water fund was of particular interest during the presentation as a department in which expenses had been exceeding income since 2018. In 2019, that difference had grown to $50,873. The water fund “should show revenues in excess of expenditures in order to provide for depreciation and future capital requirements,” the presentation stated.
The sewer fund, in contrast, was healthy for the first time in years. Operating revenue was exceeding expenses in 2019, the first time since at least 2015.
The state of the overall budget, however, was concerning to the council, especially given the needs of the town for the future.
“It’s the pink elephant in the room,” Mayor Spence Udall said. “We need to start limiting expenses and bringing in more income. That’s going to be tough. Paul [Ramsey] has already started doing that within the departments.”
City sales taxes on internet purchases went into effect in October of 2019, and some council members expected that it will provide additional income. New businesses moving into town, such as the hemp farm, will also be a positive source of new income for St. Johns as utility usage helps provide additional tax revenue for the town. But it likely will not be enough to offset large expenses such as water needs.
Previous projects and loans for water extensions, such as the line to Concho, took away “a considerable amount of operating capital” that would have otherwise been used to maintain and expand the community’s water system. Litigation costs over water rights have also hurt the city significantly and was cited as a major reason for “the downward trend” in funds.
“With the combination of those two, we have citizens in our area - within our city limits - that have not yet received city water,” City Manager Paul Ramsey said before the council. “What we did was do a study to try and figure out what that cost would be. What would put us back into that position to be able to take care of those things that we are facing at this time?”
Ramsey proposed discussion on a potential increase on water meter rates in order to balance the fund and work on water projects. The proposal suggested a flat-rate increase of roughly $6.50 per user each month on city water bills, which should help provide the funds the city needs.
As the proposal was just to discuss looking into the idea of a rate increase, no actions had been made towards any increases at the May 13 meeting. The process to increase the water bills would take at least four months, in which multiple hearings would need to occur, with the council taking into consideration any public commentary before making a vote.
An Economic Necessity: Rural Broadband Progress
With COVID-19 challenging nearly every aspect of the nation’s economy, planning for future economic development became significantly more difficult. Town staff are still moving forward, however, with exploring partnerships and possibilities to help grow the town. With the closure of one of the largest employers for the area - Coronado Generating Station - on the horizon, successful economic development will be crucial for the future survival of the city. A vital component to any economic development, however, will be providing better internet options to the residents of St. Johns.
In January 2020, St. Johns received an Arizona Rural Broadband Development (AZRBD) grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority in order to do a feasibility study on high-speed internet options. The AZRBD “planning grant” provided $50,000 for the city to study various methods of delivery in order to bring its residents high-speed internet.
The town is still working on the feasibility study and should be completing it within “the next 60 days.” The findings thus far seem to indicate that wireless options would be the most cost-effective option for residents. Running cables and fiber is very costly and takes time and special permissions. Wireless signal, however, would require little in the way of proprietary equipment for the end consumer, be significantly cheaper than running fiber, and would be much faster to install.
“It’s the most promising option by far,” Russ Yelton of Yelton and Associates, LLC , a consultant working with the city’s economic development team on the project, said in an interview. “We don’t have to run fiber to every single home in town.”
After the feasibility study is completed, if a wireless option is preferred by the council, the project would proceed in three phases: 1. a microwave-to-wifi solution to connect the town with wireless high-speed internet, 2. Running fiber connections to businesses and the industrial park to create more stability and redundancy, and 3. Eventually running fiber connections to homes. Affordability of internet service to residents and the pressing need for immediate access have been significant concerns during the feasibility study, which led to the plans being divided into phases.
The actual work to create a wireless system would hinge upon the ability for the town to receive more grants, but staff are optimistic that the study and design can be ready for action “by the end of the year.”
