ST. JOHNS — Accused murderer Dave Allen LaPorte, 54, appeared in the Apache County Superior Court on Monday for a case management conference. LaPorte was arrested on Nov. 2 last year on three charges including first degree murder, a Class 1 felony, concealing a dead body and tampering with evidence. He is presumed by law to be innocent.
Exactly one year ago to the day, LaPorte came to the attention of the St. Johns Police Department by calling them to report that his wife, Tessy Lou LaPorte, 49, was missing. Officers responded to his residence in the 800 block of West 2nd Place North in St. Johns to a situation there that, as the police like to say, “JDLR,” or just doesn’t look right. Conversation with LaPorte and “evidence within the home,” the police said, caused La Porte to barricade himself into the home. He then apparently slit his own throat.
The police got inside the residence, and La Porte was rushed to a medical facility in the Valley. He was released and on Nov. 5 was booked into the Apache County Jail on a $2 million cash bond; he has been there ever since. Mrs. LaPorte’s body was ultimately found “in the area,” authorities said. At his first court appearance on December 1, 2019, La Porte had a literally ear-to-ear gash along his throat held together with about 30 bright metal staples.
La Porte has since retained private counsel, one Dwane Cates, founder of the Cates Garvey Law Group, PLLC in Phoenix. Cates appeared by phone on Monday. La Porte was transported from the jail and appeared in person; his throat wound appeared healed. The state is represented by career prosecutor Garrett Whiting; Judge Michael Latham presided and the parties discussed the posture of the case with the judge.
The two heavy-weight attorneys appear to have developed a respectful relationship and both noted that a plea offer has been “talked about.” Cates said that he has received the ballistics report and “video evidence,” but he is having trouble reviewing the same with his client. The jail isn’t allowing in-person visits he said, and the jail still hasn’t set up Zoom capabilities.
When the judge heard that he remarked that the jail has been promising Zoom since April and made a not-so veiled statement that if there is still no Zoom, “In persons visits must be allowed.” The court has the authority to make that happen.
Another sticking point is the victim’s phone which investigators have impounded. Cates said that before the plea talks go any further, he’d like to see “conversations,” probably texts messages, on that phone. But so far, investigators have been unable to unlock it. According to the lawyers, the phone or phones have been re-sent off to the Department of Public Safety’s crime lab for another stab at achieving access. Prosecutor Whiting remarked that maybe La Porte himself could provide access, like a password, but it’s yet unknown if La Porte can or will do that. Without La Porte’s “cooperation,” said Whiting, “The ability of DPS to break into the modern phone is very limited.”
Apple phones at least, will disable after 10 incorrect password attempts. The Department of Justice has sued Apple twice seeking assistance in that regard. One suit was brought in 2018 regarding the killing of 14 persons by Syed Farook in San Bernadino; the second regarded the Pensacola naval base killings by Saudi Air Force Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, according a January 7, 2020 New York Times article. The DOJ dropped both suits after they found another way to access the phones in those cases, and the law about a manufacturer’s obligations to law enforcement in cases like that, if any, is still unsettled. It is one thing to order a turn over of information that a manufacturer has; it is quite another to force a manufacturer to create software to unlock a cell phone for law enforcement, which software doesn’t yet exist.
LaPorte’s next court date is December 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.