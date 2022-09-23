Over the next couple of months Show Low residents can expect some big changes at their local Arby’s restaurant.
The Arby’s at 680 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low will begin a major remodeling on Oct. 10. Between the Oct. 10-18, the location will be completely closed as crews begin the major construction.
On Oct. 19, Arby’s will re-open its drive-thru to the public. Residents will have to rely on the drive-thru until Oct. 29 when the dining room is open for public use.
“It’ll take about three weeks and should be fairly painless,” said local Manager Janette Moore.
Moore has managed the Show Low location for the past five years. She said, “For the last few years, we’ve been told multiple times that our building is getting a remodel. So, we all get our hopes up and get let down when it doesn’t go through.”
It wasn’t until the delivery of some large cargo containers that she allowed her hopes to go up again, and now it’s finally paying off.
The remodel is expected to take about three weeks to complete, but Moore warns that it may take longer if necessary.
“The plan assumes that everything will go perfectly. If it doesn’t, we may find ourselves pushing our grand opening back a little bit. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that though.”
The overall goal is to have all the work completed before the snowy season, which Weather Spark predicts will start in mid-November.
The building itself will receive a slight update, but the inside of the building is what Moore is most excited about. She’s seen the mockups for the new changes, saying, “The dining room area will be completely different. There will be wood paneling on the walls with black-and-red highlights everywhere. It’s very rustic and looks super cool.”
Even the equipment used to cook and prepare the food is being enhanced. Moore expects to receive new warmers, microwaves, toasters and fryers to help the team better serve the Show Low community.
Moore said, “We’re a very busy site, so any help we can get to better our output, we’re ready for.”
Busy may be an understatement for Arby’s. While the numbers aren’t concrete, Moore estimates that the drive-thru window will serve about 280 cars each day. This accounts for about 75% of the location’s total sales and adds to the projected $2 million it is expected to make before the end of this year.
Moore said, “People think, ‘Oh, you’re up in the Mountains so you’re not making any money up there,’ but we definitely do. This city has been very good to our business.”
So good, in fact, that even during the remodel process (and possibly for some time after) Moore is still taking applications and hoping to add new people to her team.
She said, “We’re always looking for friendly, qualified people to help us during the busier parts of the day. We’re not letting anyone go during the remodel and we’re hoping to come out of it with an even better staff.”
While it may upset some people knowing they’ll have to go without a fresh roast beef sandwich for a few days, Moore assures it will all be worth it in the end.
She said, “It’s all being done to make it easier for our staff and provide a better experience for our customers. This is going to be new for all of us, but I have a strong, solid team and we’re all ready to get this taken care of.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
