Arby's

Arby’s, at 680 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, has a projected revenue of $2 million for 2022, according to the local manager.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Over the next couple of months Show Low residents can expect some big changes at their local Arby’s restaurant.

The Arby’s at 680 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low will begin a major remodeling on Oct. 10. Between the Oct. 10-18, the location will be completely closed as crews begin the major construction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.