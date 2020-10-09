SPRINGERVILLE - October 9, 2020 –The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests would like to remind weekend visitors that we all have a role to play in preventing human-caused fires, and that the forest is now in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Today, Stage I Fire Restrictions went into effect at 8:00 AM and prohibit the following on all Apache-Sitgreaves NF lands:
• Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(a).
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(d).
Exemptions to the restrictions include the following: 36 C.F.R. §261.50(e)
• Holders of Forest Service Special Use Authorizations are exempt from restriction #1 above, provided such fires are within a fire structure and they are within their permitted area.
• Persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.
• Any Federal, State or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty.
Recreational target shooting and legal hunting activities are permitted and are not affected by this order. Fireworks and explosives, including exploding targets, are never allowed on national forests. Use good judgment and basic safety precautions when hiking, fishing or camping; and follow Leave No Trace principles.
All Apache-Sitgreaves NF offices will be closed on Monday, October 12th, in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, October 13.
Several Forests in AZ and NM are still in fire restrictions. Know before you go. Check current fire information and restrictions on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests website, or call (928) 333-6280.
(1) comment
Thank you. Long past due this dry Fall.
