PINETOP-LAKESIDE – On Aug. 2 the town council issued an emergency declaration as a result of the 4.8 inches of rain and hail that fell in the area in a 45-minute period the previous evening. The freak 1,000-year storm caused flooding onto the streets and private property and extensive damage.
The town’s action opened the door for them to apply for emergency funds from the state. On Sept. 5, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration acknowledging the emergency and the legislature authorized $200,000, the maximum allowed, to be disbursed from the General Fund to Pinetop-Lakeside.
“Arizona is committed to helping local communities recover after natural disasters,” said Governor Ducey. “This emergency declaration will provide needed state resources to help Pinetop-Lakeside conduct repairs following extreme weather in August.”
Town Manager Keith Johnson acknowledged news of the declaration and told the Independent in an email that they are meeting with the state at town hall next Tuesday on this matter.
Johnson wrote, “On behalf of Mayor Stephanie Irwin and the Town Council we are very grateful to Governor Ducey and the Arizona Division of Emergency Management for their support during this difficult time. This storm was unprecedented in its scope and thankfully didn’t impact the entire town. These funds will be used to finish the work we are doing to make repairs to the drainage in the affected area. Additional grants are being sought to help mitigate further damage from happening in the future in the event we receive a storm of this magnitude again.”
Johnson explained that the money will not be given all at once; it is an amount up to $200,000, but is based on the expenditures needed to make repairs, and not improvements.
Pinetop-Lakeside Public Works Director Matt Patterson is somewhat relieved to hear about the declaration. “The funds will go quickly,” he said. “We are already in over $100,000. This will allow us to fix drainage back to its original design and pay off the contractors.”
“I am nervous it will eat into our road dollars,” he continued.” It would have wiped out all of our road projects if we hadn’t gotten the emergency money. Our total budget for the maintenance for streets is $500,000. We probably won’t get all of our roads taken care of this year, but now it looks like we will at least get some taken care of. That is 5/8 of my budget.”
