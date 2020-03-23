PHOENIX — On Saturday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a shipment of medical supplies for Arizona health care professionals from the Strategic National Stockpile. The shipment includes more than 440,000 personal protective equipment items that will be distributed to county health departments to provide to local hospitals and medical professionals as they address the COVID-19 outbreak and treat patients.
Gov. Ducey toured the shipment today along with Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ and Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Deputy Director Wendy Smith-Reeve as the supplies were organized and prepared for county distribution.
“Arizona is working to keep our health professionals safe,” said Governor Ducey. “This shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes thousands of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and more — and we are working to get these supplies where they are needed as soon as possible. My sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, first responders and everyone working to protect public health and safety during this outbreak.”
The recent shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes:
• 60,900 N95 masks;
• 244,000 surgical face masks;
• 26,208 face shields;
• 22,200 surgical gowns;
• 102 coveralls;
• and nearly 90,000 sets of gloves.
This weekend’s shipment represents 25 percent of Arizona’s share of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services. ADHS has requested an additional shipment of supplies from the SNS, which is expected to arrive later this month.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.
