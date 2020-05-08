Statement from Senate President Karen Fann

ARIZONA — “The Arizona Senate will be returning on Friday, May 8 to sine die. This direction was determined after conversations and communications with members of the Arizona Senate and House.
There is a strong consensus that this is the right thing to do. Recognizing that the health of Arizona citizens and our economic recovery are our highest priority, we are setting aside any legislative business that does not directly support this mission.
We know there is much work to be done. We will now turn our attention to addressing the most pressing issues facing the state and our citizens including Arizona’s economic recovery, stabilizing our healthcare system, liability impacts on small businesses and other COVID-19-related issues.
Every state has confronted unique challenges in the face of the pandemic. With that in mind, we will be creating task force committees to address the various issues that have emerged as a result of the pandemic. Arizona’s lawmakers will identify the solutions necessary to accelerate our economic recovery while working to ensure that the constitutional liberties of all of Arizona’s citizens are preserved.
Friday’s sine die is the end of one chapter, but our work will continue throughout the year and beyond to make Arizona stronger.”
