Structure fire subdued in high winds

SHOW LOW – Firefighters were able to put down a fire in the middle of town during high winds on Sunday evening, keeping it from spreading to surrounding nearby homes and businesses.
Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) Battalion Chief Conrad Loney said firefighters from his department, along with members of the Show Low Police Department and the Pinetop Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fully engaged structure fire at 140 W. Oliver behind Ace Hardware in Show Low at 7:40 p.m. Sunday night, Oct. 27.
He said firefighters got there in just four minutes and found a shed or garage in flames. A residence on the property was apparently unoccupied at the time of the fire and was not involved in the fire.
Loney said firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 8:50 p.m. and put it out completely shortly thereafter.
He said no firefighters or residents in surrounding homes were injured and none of the surrounding residences were involved in the fire. But some of the closest neighbors were evacuated until it was under control.
Loney said the fire presented challenges like Arizona Public Service power lines that were damaged by the fire causing an outage to residents in the subdivision.
Loney said access to the main body of the fire created additional challenges for firefighters. There were also some trailers on the property that were damaged in the fire.
Loney said firefighters from the Taylor Fire Department also assisted with the call and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.