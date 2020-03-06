Students create living history museum - group photo

Students portrayed a variety of historical figures during Mountain Christian School’s Living History Museum activity. Front row, from left are Madison Ellis as Rachel Carson, Sydnee Kakavas as Mary Anning, Jonathan Kalat at Billy Graham and Keevan Church as Wilbur Wright. Back row, from left are Sofie Ellis as Katia Krafft, Rain Dimaliwat as Amelia Earhart, Hasting Reidhead as Gandhi, Josh Rodriguez as George Lucas, Jack Rodriguez as John F. Kennedy, Jett Parkinson as Abraham Lincoln, Maelin Stuber as Mary Ludwig Hays, Annah Walters as Marie Curie and Jonas Freeman as Orville Wright.

SHOW LOW — A living history “wax museum” with a twist was on display at Mountain Christian School on Wednesday, March 4 in the campus gym. Benjamin Franklin, Amelia Earhart, Ghandi and the Wright Brothers are examples of the 15 historical characters who were ready to tell the story of their life’s accomplishments at the push of a button.

Eighth grade student Sydnee Kakavas, 14, portrays Mary Anning, an early fossil collector credited with the first discovery of ichthyosaur fossils ever known by the scientific community of London. Kakavas was part of the Living History Museum presented by Mountain Christian School. 

The cast of historical characters were played by accelerated students selected by teachers for grades 3-8. Their assignment was to select a person of historical significance to portray as if they were alive today.

“This was a way to challenge the students and to enrich all of our students in a creative way,” says teacher Heather McGrew.

Mary Ludwig Hays, a.k.a. Molly Pitcher, is portrayed by eighth-grader Maelin Stuber, age 14, during Mountain Christian School’s Living History Museum. Hays fought in the American War of Independence at the Battle of Monmouth in 1778 and served as a water carrier.

“They chose their person, they did all the research outside of their regular school day and they did all the work,” she adds. “We were here to help support them as needed in the independent activity.”

The exercise took two months of research, planning, costume design, prop design and memorization of a script.

On Wednesday, the students set up in the gym and stood still as statues while groups of other students came to their stations to learn about the person they were imitating. In order to begin speaking their memorized part, a member of their student audience pushed a button at their table.

Fifth grade students Keevan Church and Jonas Freeman portray Wilbur and Orville Wright during Mountain Christian School’s Living History Museum. The Wright Brothers invented the first powered, sustained and controlled airplane flight in 1903.

Once the button was pushed, Abraham Lincoln, Marie Curie or Billy Graham came to life, sharing historical information about themselves. The observing students were welcome to ask questions and encouraged to take notes at each station.

Mountain Christian School is an inter-denominational Christian school serving students from Kindergarten through 8th grade.

