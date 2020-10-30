We’ve got your good news.
We’ve got your bad news.
First the bad news: COVID-19’s once again on the rise in Apache and Navajo counties. Navajo County still meets the state benchmarks for a blend of in-person and online classes — but perhaps not for much longer. Apache County has already flunked one of the three benchmarks. Mind you, those statistics are based on the week ending Oct. 4 — but cases per 100,000 are now more than double the state average.
Several districts are already grappling with cases.
For instance, the St. Johns District has been open for a month and recently had several cases, with 100 children quarantined after exposure, causing it to close Oct. 23.
The district reopened with in-person classes Monday, Oct. 26. The district did not respond to inquiries from the Independent by press time with additional details about their learning model(s).
The Blue Ridge School District in Show Low has reported two new cases, but hasn’t at this point required large-scale quarantine or talked about returning to distance learning.
Whiteriver Unified School District issued a press release Wednesday, Oct. 28 that they were going to “remain in Phase 1 of the WUSD “Return to Learn” plan for the remainder of this semester” which means the school will continue with online, distance learning until January 15.
But wait — there’s good news.
Studies continue to suggest that reopened schools have caused relatively few clusters of cases. Children — especially those under 10 — aren’t likely to create a cluster or even pick up the virus in school and spread it to their parents and grandparents at home.
The issue remains fraught with uncertainties and medical experts say we need more careful studies. “There is an urgent need for further investigation of the role children have in the chain of transmission,” wrote Alyson Kelvin and Scott Halperin in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, a medical journal.
One review of 700 scientific papers, letters and texts on the subject concluded that opening schools probably won’t affect the mortality rates for older people and that children aren’t likely to play an important role in spreading the virus, according to a summary of the research published by the Harvard Center for Media Studies.
Study author Jonas Ludvigsson concluded that children do get infected, but have generally lower viral loads in their bloodstream than adults. The studies didn’t offer clear evidence that hand-washing reduces spread of the virus among children. Studies show that children spent more time with other children than adults, which could account for the surprising low rate of spread from children to adults.
Disease experts warn that children can clearly become infected and spread the virus to others. However, they’re far less likely to get sick and far less likely to spread the virus than adults. Teenagers fall somewhere in the middle. The picture’s muddled, however, since many of the published studies lump together everyone under 18 in estimating the rates of infection and spread.
Here are some of the recent studies:
• Few child care providers get infected.
A study of 57,000 child care providers in the US found they were no more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than other adults in the community who didn’t have close contact with so many children, according to the study published in the journal Pediatrics.
• Infections rare in NY schools
Infections in New York Schools remain low weeks after reopening. The system mandates masks and other precautions and tests frequently. So far random testing of 16,000 staff members and students found only 28 infections and no big outbreaks.
• Few cases in Britain and the Netherlands.
Both countries kept schools open with few restrictions on class sizes or mask-wearing requirements. Nonetheless, school officials report relatively few positive cases and little spread on campus.
• Sweden schools remain open with few impacts
Sweden kept schools open for children younger than 16, but also had small class sizes and maintained social distancing on campus. By contrast, Arizona has the largest class sizes in the nation. One recent study found limited impact on parents in Sweden. However, teachers in schools with older children had twice the infection rate as those who taught remotely.
• High schools report outbreaks
Israel, Georgia and Utah have all reported outbreaks involving dozens of students and staff when they reopened high schools. Many of those infections stemmed from off-campus activities, including car pools sports, locker rooms, parties and weekend gatherings. Arizona State University faced the same problem, with big clusters soon after the return of in-person classes, with most of those clusters traced to off-campus activities.
• Children may get infected — but not spread it to adults
A study in schools in Britain found clusters of cases among children older than 11, but little evidence that those children spread the virus to parents and other family members.
Many infected children don’t have symptoms:
About a third of children infected have no symptoms and about two-thirds never develop fevers, according to one study of 36 children in China published in Lancet. The lack of symptoms in many of the children means it’s hard to screen for symptoms in a school setting.
Children may high virus loads in sinus.
A study of 145 children with mild to severe symptoms of COVID 19 found they had much higher levels of the virus in their nose and upper throat than adults. The researchers writing in JAMA Pediatrics concluded the findings suggest children could be “potentially important drivers of SARS-CoV-2 in the general population.”
• School openings didn’t drive 1918 flu pandemic
Back in 1918, school openings were associated with a 40% increase in flu cases, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society. The drop in temperatures as winter approached accounted for a 43% increase in infections. However, steps people took to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid crowds had a much bigger impact on the course of the pandemic.
