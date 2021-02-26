PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Sue’s Crew awarded their first community donation in the name of “Sue’s Helping Hand” to a Lakeside resident Brenda Roubal.
On Friday, Feb. 19, Roubal was presented with a $3,600 check by Sue’s Crew Founding Partner Jim Hillebrecht. Also part of the donation were Episcopal Church of Our Savior Father Kerry Neuhardt and others.
Sue’s Helping Hand was created by the Sue’s Crew Foundation Board of Directors to help a person in the White Mountain community that was experiencing financial hardship as a direct result of cancer. From there, the program grew to assist someone in need each and every year.
For more information on Sue’s Crew Foundation, visit suescrewaz.org or call 602-717-6746.
